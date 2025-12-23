Venue: State Farm Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Tip-off: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: This game is not being broadcast or streamed.

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 8.5-point favorite, according to The Action Network.

Series History: UCF leads series, 23-10 (Last Meeting: 2024)

Quick Facts:

1. They're Going to Disney World!

Originally opened in 1997 and located 34 miles from UCF's campus, the ESPN Wide World of Sports has hosted the Knights men's basketball team twice in its history.

First, there was the Old Spice Classic in November 2007, in which the Knights lost to Villanova and Kansas State in overtime, but ended the tournament with a win over Penn State.

The last time UCF visited the complex was in November 2017 for the Advocare Invitational; they started with a win over Nebraska, but dropped their next two games to West Virginia and St. John.

So, the Knights are looking for their third win inside the State Farm Fieldhouse as they take on the Owls.

2. Last-Minute Christmas Gift

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said this matchup was put together on "short notice" after a game against a different opponent fell through. With most other college basketball schedules having already been released at that time, the Knights were left "scrambling" to find a new opponent. Dawkins said he was "happy" they were able to get a game with the Owls.

It marks the Knights' second neutral-site game of the season after they defeated Pittsburgh in Daytona Beach's Ocean Center, 77-67. Dawkins said he thought the team prepared well for that game, and the same thing is needed for Florida Atlantic.

3. Owls To Watch

While projected to finish sixth in The American, Florida Atlantic got off to a loud start to its season with a victory over Boston College in overtime.

The Owls sport forward Devin Williams, who accounts for 35 of the team's 70 blocks so far this season. He ranks inside the Top 10 in the nation in blocks individually and has propelled his team to 13th in the nation in blocks per game.

There is also guard Kanaan Carlyle, who ranks 14th in the nation in free-throw percentage, and Devin Vanterpool, their main offensive driver, who ranks in the Top 10 in The American in points, rebounds and steals.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

UCF Hoops Reaches Highest Position Yet In NCAA Selection Ranking

UCF Hires New Offensive Line Coach

Three Positions UCF Needs Most In The Transfer Portal