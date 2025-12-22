Three Positions UCF Needs Most In The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal may not yet have officially opened, but there are already several UCF Knights position groups that have been reduced by several players based on announcements already made before Monday.

However, it was more common for some position groups to enter the portal than others. So, here are three position groups affected heavily by UCF's transfer portal losses, making them a priority for the Knights when the portal officially opens on Jan. 2.

1. Quarterback

The departure of Tayven Jackson puts UCF in the position of needing to find a new primary starting quarterback, but it's not just a new starter they could be looking for.

As of Dec, 22, 2025, the only UCF quarterback who is not in the transfer portal, graduated or awaiting a decision on an NCAA hardship waiver, is Davi Belfort. The native Brazilian is set to enter Year 2 in 2026 after he played in six games this past season, though it was mostly in a rushing capacity with 16 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown. He went 4/6 from the air, gaining 53 yards and an interception.

Based on how the Knights used Belfort this past season, he would fit more of a Jacurri Brown-type quarterback that leaned more into the run than the pass. Since the prospect of developing him and/or UCF's early signing day signees Rocco Marriott and Dante Carr into becoming the starter in less than a calendar year remains a remote one, UCF needs to look for experience in the transfer portal position.

Whether it's one extra quarterback needed or two, last season showed UCF fans the importance of having backup options at the quarterback position.

2. Defensive Tackle

The UCF Knights entered this offseason with 10 defensive tackles on the roster. Five of them are now expected to get in the transfer portal.

Even if RJ Jackson Jr. and a rehabbed Horace Lockett take over the starting jobs in the defensive tackle room, there still would remain the issue of getting them depth so that the starters can get periods of rest if they need to. Early signee Noah Mercer might be able to help with that, but he is still just one player who is set to graduate from high school in a few months.

So, even if the Knights may not get another defensive tackle starter-type in the transfer portal, they could still use the transfer portal to help build up the team's depth for 2026.

3. Linebacker

The transfer portal has become a popular place for UCF linebackers, though it is not the only culprit for how thin it is now. All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Lewis Carter's plans might still be unknown, but he is one of three linebackers, alongside Troy Ford Jr. and Phil Picciotti, with a chance at a return in 2026.

This drain on the Knights' linebacker room comes from the combination of three players running out of eligibility alongside another three entering the transfer portal. Early Signees Preston Hall and Matthew Occhipinti may help fill out the room's depth, but it still leaves several open spots that UCF can fill in the transfer portal.

So, just as UCF looked to replenish the linebacker room last season, it is poised to do so again this offseason.

The transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and is set to remain open through Jan. 16.

