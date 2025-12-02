Mets Sign Ex-Yankees Reliever Devin Williams to Three-Year Deal
The Mets are adding to the back end of the bullpen by making a major splash in free agency. New York has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with reliever Devin Williams, according to multiple reports.
The deal includes $5 million in deferred money each season ($15 million total) and a $6 million signing bonus that will be prorated across the three years, per MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Williams, 31, spent the 2025 season with the Yankees. He was a marquee offseason acquisition by the organization, who got him in a trade with the Brewers last winter. Williams failed to live up to his lofty expectations for the Yankees, recording a -0.3 bWAR with a 4.79 ERA, 90 strikeouts and 18 saves in 60 2/3 innings.
Prior to his down year in ‘25, Williams, a two-time All Star, had three consecutive seasons with a sub-2.00 ERA while dominating in a late-innings relief role in Milwaukee. In his career, he owns a 3.02 ERA with a 14.1 K/9 and 86 saves across 308 appearances.
The addition of Williams doesn’t take the Mets out of the running to re-sign Edwin Díaz, who hit free agency this offseason. New York remains interested in bringing Díaz back even after shoring up the bullpen with a three-year contract for Williams, per MLB.com’s Anthiny DiComo.