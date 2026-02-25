How To Watch UCF Basketball Take On No. 19 BYU: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Marriott Center (Provo, Utah)

Tip-off: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 11:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2 (Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco, Analyst: Miles Si)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: BYU is a 12.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: BYU leads the series, 4-0.

Quick Facts:

1. A matchup between Starting Five players

Two players from Monday's Big 12 starting five are set to face each other in Provo on Tuesday night.

BYU forward AJ Dybantsa was named the conference's Player and Newcomer of the Week after scoring 35 points in the Cougars' loss to No. 4 Arizona and achieving a double-double in their win over No. 6 Iowa State with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

On UCF's side, guard Themus Fulks is coming off a career performance against Utah in which he set a new career high with 24 field goals attempted and tied a career high by sinking 11 of them. His 24 points on the night made it his second-highest scoring total of the season.

2. No Saunders, No Problem

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Even though BYU is going to be without guard Richie Saunders' abilities on defense, via steals, and shooting from three, the Cougars remain an offensive force with forward AJ Dybantsa and guard Robert Wright lll, who both rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 in points and points per game.

However, Dybantsa, who has been recently lauded as the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, is not just ranked in the top 10. He leads the nation in scoring with 673 points and 24.9 points per game. It helps that the Cougars go through Dybantsa often; he ranks 11th in the nation in field goal attempts, and he gets fouled a lot, leading the Big 12 and ranking fifth in the nation in free throw attempts.

3. Watch Out Down Low

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward Keba Keita (13) controls the ball during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Dybantsa is not just a threat with the ball, but he's also one to go and grab it. He ranks ninth in the Big 12 in defensive rebounds per game and 11th in the league in rebounds overall. However, he is not the only frontcourt threat the Knights have to contend with.

Forward Keba Keita is a more all-around rebounding threat for the Cougars, ranking in the top 15 in the Big 12 in both offensive and defensive rebounds per game. He is also a threat with the block, ranking fifth in the league in total blocks and blocks per game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

UCF Guard Makes Splash In Return Against Utah

Three Stats That Stood Out In UCF Basketball's Win Over Utah

How A Miscommunication Helped UCF Basketball Win Against Utah