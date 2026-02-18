Inside The Knights

UCF Players Detail Bounce Back Win Over TCU

UCF guard Themus Fulks and forward Jamichael Stillwell speak with the media following the Knights' win over TCU, 82-71.
UCF guard Themus Fulks and forward Jamichael Stillwell Postgame vs. TCU
