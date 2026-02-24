UCF Guard Makes Splash In Return Against Utah

The UCF Knights men's basketball team might have lost one of its guards for its matchup against Utah on Saturday, but it at least had the return of another.

Guard Carmelo Pacheco, a reserve guard for the Knights who specializes in three-point shooting, returned to the court in Salt Lake City after a one-game absence thanks to a concussion he sustained on Feb. 14 against West Virginia. He ended up coming off the bench for 12 minutes of playing time against the Utes and drained both of his three-point shots, one of which was a go-ahead shot with 6:24 left in the game.

Coach Johnny Dawkins said he thought Pacheco gave the team "a lift" in both halves.

Pacheco’s return came on the heels of one of UCF’s starting guards, and its leading scorer, Riley Kugel, being out after he was injured against TCU. Dawkins said Kugel still remains “day-to-day.” His absence against the Utes created a series of effects across three different players:

1. Chris Johnson

Feb 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) posts up against Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3) and forward James Okonkwo (32) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With Kugel’s absence, guard Chris Johnson took his place in the starting five, a first this season for them both. Though Johnson did not end up making many shots, he took advantage of the opportunities he could get, going 3-4 from the floor and 2-3 from beyond the arc. He also led the team with five assists.

2. George Beale Jr.

Jan 6, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; UCF Knights guard George Beale Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Guard George Beale Jr.'s recent increase in minutes originally stemmed from Pacheco's injury-induced absence. However, thanks to Kugel missing Saturday's game, it got to continue for at least another game.

While Beale's last game resulted in a season-high scoring performance, this one in Salt Lake City did not go in a similar fashion. The Hampton transfer went 0-5 from the floor, with only two points from a pair of free throws preventing him from a scoreless game, making it the most shots he's taken from the floor in a game this season.

3. Themus Fulks

Feb 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) advances the ball against Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Dawkins said that Fulks needed to do more with Kugel out, and he did just that. He set a new career high with 24 field goals attempted and tied a career high by sinking 11 of them. Add those to a pair of game-deciding free throws, and he ended up with 24 points, his second-highest scoring total of the season.

Pacheco, alongside forward Jamichael Stillwell, was listed as “probable” in the Knights’ Monday night player availability report before their matchup against BYU on Tuesday. As for Kugel, he was designated questionable, just like he was the day before the Utah game. The next update on all three of their statuses for Tuesday night’s game releases at 9:30 p.m. EST, 90 minutes before tip-off.

The Knights and the No. 23 Cougars tip off at 11 p.m. ET in Provo on Tuesday night.

