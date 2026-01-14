How To Watch UCF Hoops Take On Kansas State: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum (Manhattan, Kansas)

Tip-off: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 8:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: Peacock (Play-by-Play: Pete Sousa, Analyst: Brendan Haywood)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: Kansas State is a 2.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Kansas State leads the series, 3-1.

Quick Facts:

1. They're Going To Let It Fly

This game features a matchup of two high-octane Big 12 offenses. The Knights and Wildcats are both top-five teams in the Big 12 in three-point shooting percentage and top 40 teams in the nation in scoring offense.

However, they are not the same offense. For one, Kansas State has turned in 10.3 three-pointers per game on average, which ranks 35th in the nation, compared to UCF's 8.5, ranked 136th in the nation. This is helped by Abdi Bashir Jr., who is in the top 10 in the nation individually in most three-pointers made.

The Wildcats' offense is also more concentrated on one player, guard PJ Haggerty, who ranks in the Top 10 in the nation in field goals and is 12th in the nation in field goal attempts.

As a team, Kansas State has more assists this season than UCF, ranked 18th in the nation in assists per game, though the Knights have a higher team field goal percentage and rebound margin.

2. Injury Report

Following an absence last game from "a bug," per coach Johnny Dawkins, guard Carmelo Pacheco is back available off the bench for the Knights on Wednesday, as indicated by him not being listed in the game's Big 12 Player Availability Report.

On the Wildcats' side, guard Mobi Ikegwuruka is ruled out for a seventh time this season, while wing Elias Rapieque, who has started in 12 of the 15 games he's played this season, is questionable.

3. Looking for a First

The Knights have visited Manhattan twice in their history, first in 2003 and again in 2024, both of which resulted in losses. Wednesday night marks UCF's next chance to get its first win in the arena colloquially called the "Octagon of Doom."

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

