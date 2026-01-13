UCF Fans Heckle Former Knights In Addition Arena Return

Coach Johnny Dawkins thought things were "a little bit different" in Addition Financial Arena on Sunday night during the then-No. 25 UCF Knights' win over Cincinnati, 73-72.

The matchup marked the first time Cincinnati center Moustapha Thiam had returned to Orlando since he himself wore a UCF uniform last season, and upon his introduction when the Bearcats' starting lineup was read, Knights fans made their feelings about his departure known.

A chorus of boos erupted from the crowd here at @AdditionFiArena as Cincinnati center Moustapha Thiam, a former Knight, is introduced over the PA system. #UCF pic.twitter.com/MpqwO1zUEE — Bryson Turner (@itsBrysonTurner) January 11, 2026

Even once the game tipped off, whenever Thiam possessed the ball or was involved in a play, there were audible boos. Despite the hostility, he went on to have a career night, scoring 24 points after going 10-15 from the floor with five rebounds.

"He's a terrific young man, and, you know, for him to come in this environment and have, I think, probably his best performance of the year, you know, speaks volumes of how talented the young man is," Dawkins said after the game.

We are underway in @AdditionFiArena.



Boos erupted from the crowd as Moustapha Thiam got close to a play and got the ball.



By the looks of it, it’s going to be a chirpy UCF crowd tonight. pic.twitter.com/y6gbgptSdQ — Bryson Turner (@itsBrysonTurner) January 11, 2026

The game was a culmination of a hostility that had been building since late April 2025

The Senegalese big man was a focal point for the Knights last season, starting all 34 games he played, averaging 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, and getting 88 blocks and 16 steals. He even stayed with the Knights through their run to the championship game of the College Basketball Crown, something some other players who transferred out of the program did not. However, he ended up entering the transfer portal on April 16, and a week later, Cincinnati announced it had signed him.

Thiam transferring to a conference rival was not the only thing that drew UCF fans' ire, though. Six days after signing Thiam, the Bearcats announced they had also signed former UCF assistant coach Mamadou N'Diaye. N'Diaye was the first Senegalese player to get selected in the NBA draft, and, as a coach, he created a recruiting pipeline to his native country and "led the charge in the recruitment of Thiam,"according to his UCF Athletics profile page.

According to a report from On3's Brandon Helwig, N'Diaye allegedly "shopped" himself and Thiam as a package deal during the season, despite being under the employ of UCF. His demands included a $1.6 million salary for himself and $2 million, in addition to NIL deals, for Thiam. With coach Wes Miller on the hot seat and getting an influx of NIL money to turn the program around, Cincinnati took him up on his offer.

UCF assistant coach Mamadou N'Diaye shopped himself and star center Moustapha Thiam to schools during the season, all the while still employed by UCF, sources say.



N'Diaye insisted the duo were a package deal as N'Diaye's family runs the Flyingstar Academy in Senegal which… https://t.co/4PWv88xppN pic.twitter.com/Mo8C3xOTVb — Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) April 29, 2025

N'Diaye was also the subject of the crowd's ire on Sunday night, according to a video posted to X by @UCFZack.

A UCF fan lets Mamadou N’Diaye hear it on the way into the tunnel at halftime, which drew a lot of name calling and f bombs directed back at the fan. pic.twitter.com/ftaOEpjuYQ — UCF Zæck (@UCFZack) January 11, 2026

"We all miss the days where the kids stayed where they were, but... the thing I'd say about it is the kids haven't done anything wrong. The adults have," Miller said.

While Miller's reaction was more sorrowful, Dawkins, who played for nine seasons in the NBA, was more understanding of the fans' point of view. He likened it to professional sports, honing in on how Thiam's presence made UCF's fans more engaged.

"I definitely agree with Wes on a lot of it, but, you know, it's booing a player that left the program," Dawkins said. "I mean, I didn't think that was harmful, and if you're saying all kind of, you know, derogatory things, that's a whole 'nother story, but just booing and turning up the noise, the volume, it's not the worst thing."

The Knights (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) hit the road for their next matchup against Kansas State, while the Bearcats (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) remain in search of their first Big 12 win as they host Colorado at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

