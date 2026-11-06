How to Watch UCF Men's Hoops vs. Yale: Streaming Info, Tipoff Time, and Everything You Need To Know

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Opponent: Yale Bulldogs (1-0)

Tip-off: Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: BJ Taylor, Sideline: Sydney Jones)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Eric Lopez)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 9.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Yale leads the series, 1-0 (Last Meeting: Dec. 30, 1989)

Four Things To Know:

1. Projected Starting Lineups

UCF Knights Yale Bulldogs Dior Johnson Trevor Mullin Arturo Dean Jordan Brathwaite John Bol Riley Fox Riley Kugel Daniel Ogunyemi Isaiah Malone Jack Sullivan

While the Bulldogs' projected starting five were, in fact, the starting five in their season-opening 72-62 win over Howard, the Knights chose to start guard Cayden Vasko against FGCU instead of Arturo Dean.

2. Know Thy Foe

Yale was projected to finish third in the Ivy League in its 28th season under coach James Jones, who has led the program to the postseason in each of the past five seasons, including three NCAA Tournament appearances, one of which included an appearance in the Round of 32.

The Bulldogs are a program that did not rely heavily on the transfer portal this offseason, featuring just one addition from it in forward Connor May, who is coming off a season in which he was an NABC Third-Team All-American for Division III's Washington University in St. Louis.

May was not a part of the Bulldogs' starting lineup in the game against Howard, but guard Trevor Mullin and forward Riley Fox were. The pair were three of Yale's five leading scorers last season, averaging 11.5 and 10 points per game, respectively.

3. A Floridian Homecoming

Friday's matchup serves as a homecoming for Yale forward Tim Winkler, who graduated from Oak Ridge High School. According to the Bulldogs' game notes, Winkler was a National Honor Society member who was voted as the Most Likely to Succeed. While he did not see any minutes in the Bulldogs' season-opener against Howard, he is not the only Floridian on the team.

While it is more of a trek to forward Jack Sullivan's hometown of St. Augustine from Orlando, the sophomore is more likely to earn playing time in his return to his home state since he is just coming off his first collegiate start in the Howard game. He came off the bench in 21 games last season as a freshman, averaging 5.9 minutes per game while tallying 37 points, 20 rebounds and 15 blocks.

4. First Time in a Long Time

While Friday night is not going to be the first meeting between the Knights and the Bulldogs, it is going to be the first time they've met in over three decades.

According to Sports Reference, on Dec. 30, 1989, the Knights hosted the Bulldogs for their 10th game of the 1989-90 campaign in what was the debut season for then-coach Joe Dean Jr.. The 425 people in attendance at the UCF Gymnasium were treated to some free basketball as the Bulldogs pulled off the win in overtime, 93-81.

For some perspective at how long ago this was, that very same day, current UCF coach Johnny Dawkins was in Los Angeles taking on the Clippers during his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was his fourth season playing in the NBA.

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