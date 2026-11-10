How to Watch UCF Men's Hoops vs. South Alabama: Streaming Info, Tipoff Time, and Everything You Need To Know

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: BJ Taylor, Sideline: Cecily Webb)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 13.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: South Alabama leads the series, 6-0 (Last Meeting: Feb. 24, 1992)

Four Things To Know:

1. Projected Starting Lineups

UCF South Alabama Dior Johnson Jalen Langsy Arturo Dean Stephen Williams John Bol Diego Roman Riley Kugel Aaron Goldstein Isaiah Malone Davaughn Hueitt

2. Know Thy Foe

Monday's matchup marks the road opener for a South Alabama team that opened its season with a loss to Ohio but beat Jacksonville State in an 83-80 double-overtime thriller.

Two of its players made the Sun Belt's all-conference preseason teams: first-team forward Penny Law and third-team guard Jalen Langsy.

Law, a former NAIA First-Team All-American at Freed-Hardeman, is back with the Jaguars this season after getting his debut season with the program cut short after just 10 games due to an injury.

Langsy was also an NAIA First-Team All-American, though his honor came while playing for Northwestern College last season. Monday's contest is set to mark his third game at the Division I level. He has scored 25 points in each of his first two games.

3. Dior Johnson

DIOR JOHNSON EARNS LUTE OLSON AWARD NATIONAL PLAYER OF WEEK HONORS



BOSTON, MA -- UCF’s Dior Johnson has been named the Lute Olson award National Player of the Week. The 6-foot-3 senior helped the Knights to a pair of wins last week.



WEEKLY RELEASE: https://t.co/UM4b1P07d9 pic.twitter.com/9EMXt1azfp — College Insider Inc. (@collegeinsider) November 9, 2026

UCF guard Dior Johnson has gotten his second stint in Orlando off with a bang, scoring 69 points in his first two games back. These performances, which average out to 34.5 points per game, helped him earn the Lute Olson National Player of the Week award from College Insider and a spot in the Big 12's Starting Five.

4. Program History On the Line

South Alabama occupies a unique place in UCF's men's basketball history. The Jaguars are the program that the Knights have played the most times, six, without a win.

The last time the two programs squared off was back when they were both members of the Sun Belt Conference for the 1991-92 season. They played each other twice, first in Orlando on Jan. 28, which South Alabama won, 107-88, and then in Mobile on Feb. 24, in which the Jaguars won, 93-78.

For perspective on how long ago that was, on the same day that the Knights and Jaguars squared off in Mobile, Feb. 24, 1992, current UCF coach Johnny Dawkins scored 11 points for the Philadelphia 76ers in a win over the Sacramento Kings, 108-96, according to Sports Reference.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

B.T.'s Breakdown: Lessons Learned From UCF Hoops' Season-Opener

What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights

B.T.'s Breakdown: Three Reasons Why UCF Almost Extended Its Road Losing Streak (and Two Reasons Why It Didn't)