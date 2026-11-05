B.T.'s Breakdown: Lessons Learned From UCF Hoops' Season-Opener

The UCF Knights men's basketball team has officially begun its 2026-27 campaign with a tense season opener against Florida Gulf Coast, though it still pulled off a 96-95 overtime win.

From a historic performance by a returning player to how the Eagles managed to stay in the game and nearly pull off an upset, here are five notes on the Knights' season-opener:

1. Nearly Gave it up at the Line

While the Knights made it to the free-throw line more often than Florida Gulf Coast, particularly in the second half, enough of their shots missed to leave the door open for the Eagles to send the game into overtime.

Center John Bol and guard Arturo Dean were the two who struggled the most, accounting for seven of the 13 total unsuccessful free throws UCF had that night, three of which came in the last 66 seconds of the second half.

Coach Johnny Dawkins acknowledged that the Knights did not shoot free throws as well as he would like and that it would need to be something to "really focus on going forward."

2. Another Chance at Overtime

Despite a close shave to start the regular season, the season-opener going to overtime did at least give the Knights another opportunity to play in an overtime situation after losing in the same situation against Kentucky in their final exhibition game.

Back in Lexington, the Knights shot 2-for-5 from the floor with two of their missed shots coming from three-point range. Meanwhile, the Wildcats went 6-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-5 from three.

On Monday, it was the Knights that jumped out ahead early thanks to a layup each by forward Lewis Walker and Dean. Johnson took care of the rest, scoring all of the last 10 points, which proved to be just enough for UCF to escape with the win.

"The last time we played, we lost an overtime game on the road, and now to come back and have a chance to redeem ourselves tonight, you know, says a lot about our players," Dawkins said. "To be back in that same situation and how we respond, I thought we did a great job of, you know, showing our composure, you know, in the overtime and really, you know, securing a good win."

3. Losing at the Offensive Glass

Another thing that helped the Eagles stay in the game was thanks to their performance at the glass, offensively. Thanks to pulling down nearly double the Knights' offensive rebounding, 12-6, Florida Gulf Coast gained a 10-point advantage with second-chance points, 17-7. One of those second-chance buckets by forward Chase Konieczny even sent the game into overtime.

"We have to do a better job of concentrating through the possessions," Dawkins said. "Possessions aren't over until you rebound the ball.

"I think a couple times when they shot, we just assume the possession's over, and it's going to be our turn to take the ball. It's not going to be your turn. This isn't 'My Turn Basketball,' you have to earn each possession, and they made us have to earn each one by how hard they competed on the boards."

4. Welcome Back, Dior Johnson!

Before this season-opener, Johnson's personal-best score in a UCF uniform was 13 points during the 2025 College Basketball Crown semifinal against Villanova. It was just one of two double-digit-scoring games for him that season. In his first official game back in Orlando, he scored 41 points; the third-most points scored by a single player in the program's Division I era.

While Johnson was one of the Knights' more successful scorers in the first half, scoring nine points while shooting 3-for-4 from the floor, he took control for the rest of the game, keeping UCF either just ahead or within striking distance of the Eagles. During overtime alone, he scored 10 of UCF's 14 points.

"I really just was trying to get the win," Johnson said. "Credit to my teammates and my coaches for believing in me, putting me in position to be successful."

5. Taking Advantage of Turnovers

While the Knights may have allowed several second chances for the Eagles, they were at least able to dominate the turnover battle.

When it was FGCU giving up the turnover, which happened 13 times, UCF took advantage more often than not, winning the points-off-turnovers battle, 25-1. As stark as that difference may be, however, it becomes more notable when accounting for the fact that the Knights gave up nine turnovers.

So, not only did Dawkins' squad capitalize on the turnovers they got, but they also responded well when they gave one up and kept the Eagles off the board virtually every time it did.

When it comes to mid-major schools, it is not going to get much easier for the Knights as they host Yale on Friday at 7 p.m., a squad that has made the postseason for five consecutive seasons under coach James Jones.

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