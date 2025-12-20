How To Watch UCF Hoops Vs. FGCU: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Saturday, Dec. 20, 5:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: Mike O'Donnell)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 16.5-point favorite, according to The Action Network.

Series History: UCF leads series, 1-0 (First Meeting: 2002)

Quick Facts:

1. It's Been A Minute

The first and only other time UCF has faced off against Florida Gulf Coast was during the Eagles' inaugural season on Dec. 21, 2002. It was still a Division II program at the time, but it was able to play close to the Knights, losing by only five points, 68-63.

The Eagles applied for Division I membership in 2006 and became a full member in 2011. In just their second season as a full member, they went on a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament to the Sweet Sixteen, which earned them the nickname "Dunk City," a nickname that has stuck to this day.

2. Ball Protection

Florida Gulf Coast ranks among the top 50 in Division I with 9.3 steals per game. Guard Rahmir Barno and forward J.R. Konieczny each have over 20 steals so far this season, with the player with the third-most steals coming in at 11 so far this season. The duo is also a factor in FGCU's offensive operations as well, being two of their three highest-scoring players.

3. What's At Stake

A win for the Knights would continue a historic winning streak for coach Johnny Dawkins' tenure in Orlando. Overall, it would extend to nine games, a feat UCF has not pulled off officially since it won nine straight en route to a 14-game winning streak in 2003-04. (Note: UCF also had a 14-game winning streak in 2010-11 that was vacated due to NCAA sanctions.)

It would also extend UCF's winning streak in Addition Financial Arena to seven games, bringing it into a tie for the sixth-longest winning streak in the arena's history, though that does count winning streaks that include wins that were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Discounting those, it would be tied for the fourth-longest streak in arena history.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

UCF Guard Has Bounce Back Game Against Mercer

Oklahoma State Transfer Officially Joins UCF Hoops

Key UCF Recruiting Staffer Departs Program