A key architect of the UCF Knights’ team this past season, Jeff Love, has departed from the program, he announced Thursday evening on social media.

On Thursday night, Jeff Love, UCF's Executive Director of Player Personnel, took to social media to announce that he is departing the program and the coaching industry entirely to become a sports agent.

“After more than two decades in college football as a coach, administrator, and personnel executive, I've made a decision to transition into athlete representation," Love said in an X post.

Frost hired Love very early on as he was assembling his staff, with Love's hire only getting officially confirmed by the man himself on Dec. 13, which came before the official announcements of all but three of Frost’s assistants.

Frost said back when fall camp opened that Love and his group "did a really good job evaluating" for the team. Fast forward to this early signing day on Dec. 3, Frost said this part of the year was Love’s, general manager and UCF's Director of Player : @Kyoi. Personnel’s season. Luigi.

"They've been doing a lot of work to prepare themselves for this and we got to do the best job we can to try to fill out a team," Frost said.

Mossbrucker may hold title of UCF's General Manager of Football Player Personnel, Acquisitions and Roster Management, but we was not hired to the role until late July, so he has yet to go through a transfer portal cycle in Orlando. So, it was Love and Frost that collaborated to find and recruit the around-70 new players that the Knights brought in this past season. However, Frost said it was an effort that took a lot of time.

"I just think we're a little short-handed, and there are some things I had to do as a head coach that I don't think a head coach should have to do," Frost said. "We'll bring someone in to help me, but it's certainly not going to be a guy that comes in and makes all the decisions for me, either. We just need more people, and as we continue to gain resources, we have opportunities to add to the team, and we have to make sure it's the right guy."

As of the time this article was was being written, both Mossbrucker and Pirtle remain with the program as they continue to scout players that are expected to enter the transfer portal when it opens up officially on Jan. 2. The portal is set to remain open through Jan.16.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

UCF Hires New Defensive Backs Coach

Three Key Takeaways From UCF Hoops' Eighth Straight Win

Pair of UCF EDGEs Accept Invites To East-West Shrine Bowl