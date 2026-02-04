How To Watch UCF Men's Hoops Against No. 8 Houston: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Fertitta Center (Houston, Texas)

Tip-off: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 7:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Play-by-Play: Tim Brando, Analyst: Laphonso Ellis)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: Texas Tech is a 5.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series Record: Houston leads the series, 25-11 (UCF has lost all of their last 10 meetings)

Quick Facts:

1. It Happened Again

UCF guard Themus Fulks became the first Knight to make a second appearance in the Big 12's weekly starting five on Monday. The honor comes shortly after his 21-point and 7-assist performance in UCF's upset victory over No. 11 Texas Tech.

Fulks enters Wednesday's contest ranked 12th in the nation in total assists and fourth in assists per game.

2. Defense Defense Defense

While the Cougars might be among the lower-ranked teams in the Big 12 in offensive statistics like field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and scoring offense, they are among the league's best in several defensive ones.

Houston is second in the nation in scoring defense, 19th in turnovers forced per game, and third in the Big 12 in three-point percentage defense. Simultaneously, it does not give up the ball much either, leading the nation in the fewest turnovers per game.

The Knights had close wins at home against Cincinnati and No. 17 Kansas, both ranked in the Top 40 in the nation in scoring defense. They also tied their season-low in turnovers given up in their last win over No. 11 Texas Tech. Now, they may need to repeat such efforts on the road against a No. 8-ranked Houston squad.

3. Crashing The Glass

Wednesday's game is going to be a battle at the offensive glass for both squads, who are among the Big 12's best at recovering their own misses. While the Cougars lead the league and are 23rd in the nation, with 13.52 offensive rebounds per game, the Knights are not that far behind at fourth in the Big 12, and 49th in the nation, at 13.00 offensive rebounds per game.

Spearheading this effort for the Knights is forward Jamichael Stillwell, who ranks third in the Big 12 and 23rd in the nation in offensive rebounds per game. Meanwhile, nipping right on Stillwell's heels, Houston's Joseph Tugler is fourth in the Big 12 and 31st in the nation, but he is also backed up by Chris Cenac Jr., who ranks 21st in the Big 12 and averages only 1.24 fewer offensive rebounds per game than Tugler.

