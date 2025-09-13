Deion Sanders Was Brutally Honest to His Team After Colorado's Loss to Houston
Colorado's trip to Houston didn't go as planned Friday night. Deion Sanders's group was defeated by the Cougars 36–20 for their second loss of the early season after their first win over Delaware last week.
The Buffaloes made the game interesting just before halftime thanks to a touchdown powered by new starting quarterback Ryan Staub, but they were unable to keep up in the second half as Houston scored 17 unanswered points. Coach Prime wasn't thrilled in the locker room after the game and he let his team know it.
"Right now to be honest with you, I'm lost for words," he said postgame in a video posted to his Instagram account. "Because there's no way anybody could've told me that we were going to come down here and get our butts kicked."
Sanders talked about how the Buffs were "out-physicaled" because they gave up over 200 yards rushing and they weren't physical themselves because they gained only 96 yards on the ground. Staub got the call to start after he impressed in Colorado's quarterback carousel they employed against Delaware last week. Against Houston, he went 19-for-35 passing with 204 yards and a touchdown to two interceptions while rushing for 36 yards on 11 carries.
We'll see if Sanders decides to make another change at quarterback next week in Colorado's bounceback opportunity at home against Wyoming. Potentially a shift back to Kaidon Salter who started the first two games is in the cards.
Coach Prime ended his postgame speech Friday by sharing his confidence that Colorado will still end up with a winning season. That's an uphill battle with two losses in their first three games and the full Big 12 schedule ahead.
