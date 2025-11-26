Three Key Takeaways From UCF's Win Against Quinnipiac
The UCF Knights men's basketball team finished off the 2025 Legends Classic with a win over Quinnipiac on Tuesday night, 102-91.
The victory extends the Knights' active winning streak to five games and gets them off to a 6-1 for the season for the first time since 2018-19.
Here are three key takeaways for the Knights from this win:
1. They bounced back mid-game
Tuesday evening marks the first time this season that the Knights ended up with a win after trailing at halftime. Thanks to going 8-15 from beyond the arc compared to UCF's 4-10, and winning the points off turnover battle, 10-4, Quinnipiac went into the locker room with the lead, 52-47.
Offensively, when it came time again to take the court for the second half, the Knights found more success in the paint, scoring 14 more points there in the second half than the first, ultimately scoring more than double the Bobcats did there for the game, 54-22.
UCF also saw an improvement defensively, not only reigning in the Bobcats' three-point shooting but also stopping them from getting any field goals at all for minutes at a time. During one stretch, from 14:55 to 2:18 left in the second half, the Bobcats shot 1-17 from the floor.
2. Dangerous Depth Put On Display
Coach Johnny Dawkins said after the Knights' win over Pittsburgh on Thursday that the team's strength was in its numbers. The team was "big" in that there were many players that Dawkins felt confident in to take the floor and contribute. The Knights proved that once again on Tuesday, with their bench demolishing the Bobcats', outscoring them, 47-23.
Leading the way for these bench players was center Jeremy Foumena, who ended up having his breakout game. A fellow Mississippi State transfer alongside guard Riley Kugel, Foumena entered the game with 17 points on the season. He ended up scoring 18 points against the Bobcats, a career high, shooting 8-11 from the floor, tying his career high in field goals made.
He also pulled in a season-high seven rebounds, tying with forward Jamichael Stillwell for the team lead.
3. Floor General Fulks
Despite an off night shooting from the floor, going 2-7, guard Themus Fulks had his best game of the season as a facilitator against the Bobcats with a career-high 13 assists, tied for the third-most in a single game in program history.
Those assists account for all but five of the Knights' 18 assists as a team on Tuesday night.
Fulks is the first Knight to record 12 or more assists in a single game since Brandon Goodwin tallied 13 assists on Feb. 19, 2015.
-
The Knights are back in action in Addition Financial Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m. to face VMI.
