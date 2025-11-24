UCF Kicker Gets Game-Winner On His Senior Knight
UCF kicker Noe Ruelas might have only spent one season playing in the Acrisure Bounce House, but he finished that one season in the stadium with a bang Saturday night.
It was Ruelas' 34-yard field goal that gave the Knights their first lead of the night and was the deciding score in their Senior Knight win over Oklahoma State, 17-14.
"I mean, I'm just happy to send the seniors out, you know, on a high note, on a win here, closing out at home," Ruelas said after the game.
Ruelas said it was a moment he felt was coming, even when the Knights remained behind the Cowboys in the second half.
"I actually told [Deshon Lawrence, UCF's Senior Director of Player Development, Pro Liaison & Internal Operations] in the third quarter, when we were down seven, I said, 'I'm hitting a game-winner today. I feel it,'" Ruelas said.
Linebacker Cole Kozlowski alluded to having a similar feeling about Ruelas' kick, saying he "knew he was gonna make that kick," but also went as far as calling Ruelas the "best kicker in the country."
"If you're an NFL team, I don't know, I don't see why you wouldn't take him," Kozlowski said.
Ruelas has turned some heads in the college football world this season, landing a spot on the semifinalist list for the Lou Groza Award despite not being on its watch list to begin the season. The finalists for the award are announced on Tuesday.
"You know, at the end of the day, it's just a list, but I've been working many, many years for that, it feels like," Ruelas said. "So, it's just a cumulation of hard work that I think finally is, you know, I've been recognized for some of that. So, it's been great."
The kick marked Ruelas' 15th made field goal of the season, becoming the first Knights kicker to reach that mark in a single season since 2019 Dylan Barnas.
Coach Scott Frost said he had confidence in two things: the Knights' defense and Ruelas, who he said he's "done an unbelievable job all year."
However, Ruelas was quick to credit his fellow special teams players, long snapper Dalton Riggs and his holder, punter Anthony Venneri, for the position he is in.
"Realistically, like, at the end of the day, I can only be as good as them," Ruelas said. "They've been money, so shout out to them as well."
Ruelas gets an opportunity to visit Riggs' old team in No. 11 BYU as the 5-6 Knights fight for bowl eligibility on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Catch up on more UCF news below:
Three Key Takeaways From UCF's Close Senior Knight Win Over Oklahoma State
UCF Flips Four-Star Quarterback Away From James Madison, Fending Off Missouri
Walk-On Running Back Steps Up In Injury-Depleted UCF Backfield