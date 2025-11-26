UCF Flips Teammate Of Four-Star Quarterback Commit
The UCF Knights are already building around their freshly-flipped four-star quarterback.
Tight end Brooks Hall, the teammate of UCF commit Rocco Marriott, flipped his commitment to the Knights on Tuesday afternoon from South Dakota, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
The announcement came three days after Marriott flipped his commitment to UCF from James Madison and over five months after Hall made his first commitment to South Dakota back in June. Hall visited the campus on Saturday alongside Marriott, both witnessing the Knights come back to beat Oklahoma State, 17-14.
Despite his commitment to South Dakota, Hall continued getting offers from the likes of Western Illinois, Arkansas State, UTSA, Missouri State and Coastal Carolina before the Knights made theirs on Nov. 6, giving him the chance to continue playing with his high school quarterback in college.
247Sports rated Hall a three-star. He is ranked 92nd overall in the class of 2026 and 24th out of the state of Missouri.
Hall and Marriott were both multi-sport athletes for Platte County High School in the Kansas City metro area, not just playing together on the football team, but also on the baseball team.
Hall's commitment puts the Knights at 13 high school commits for coach Scott Frost's second season back in Orlando.
His first opportunity to officially sign with the Knights is during the NCAA's Early Signing Day period from Dec. 3-5. His teammate, Marriott, announced on Tuesday evening that he officially signed with the Knights on Dec. 3.
However, before both Hall and Marriott can join the Knights, they are still pursuing a state title to cap off their senior high school season. It would be Platte County High School's second straight state title and undefeated season. They are slated to take on Kirkwood High School on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in the state semifinals.
UCF Hoops Officially Signs Hometown Combo Guard
The UCF Men's Basketball team officially announced its signing of Orlando-native combo guard Donovan Williams Jr. on Wednesday.
Williams verbally committed to the Knights on Oct. 15 over the likes of Florida State, Arizona State, Illinois and South Florida.
247Sports rates him as a three-star and the 20th-best combo guard of the Class of 2026, while On3has him as the 147th-best overall recruit and the 27th-best point guard of the Class of 2026.
Williams has moved schools several times during his high school career. He played for The First Academy in Orlando as a freshman before moving to another Orlando-area school, Edgewater High School, as a sophomore, then to Virginia to play for Oak Hill Academy, a school in the EYBL Scholastic league, for his junior season.
Both 247Sports and On3 had Williams ranked inside the Top 15 best prospects of the Class of 2026 out of Virginia.
Williams returned to Orlando this summer, transferring to Oak Ridge High School. He played on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Florida Rebels, particularly shining during the Pearl Jam tournament, where he averaged 17.4 points per game, four assists per game and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Williams initially said in a social media post that he would be returning to Oak Hill for his senior season. However, instead, he ended up remaining at Oak Ridge High School for his senior season, which tips off Wednesday night against Legacy Christian Academy.
“I really wanted to be back here for my senior year,” Williams said to the Orlando Sentinel. “And UCF felt like family. They really welcomed me. I want to be a leader who will help UCF get to March Madness.”
Catch up on more UCF News below:
UCF Flips Four-Star Quarterback Away From James Madison, Fending Off Missouri
Four-Star Guard Commits To UCF
UCF Tight End Discusses Performance In Senior Knight Win Over Oklahoma State