Three Key Takeaways From UCF Hoops' Eighth Straight Win

The UCF Knights took care of business against Mercer on Wednesday in Addition Financial Arena, 81-63, to extend their active winning streak to eight games.

The win marks the first time the Knights have gone on an eight-game winning streak since the 2004-05 season, though this does discount their 14-game winning streak in 2010-11 due to NCAA sanctions. It also extends UCF's winning streak specifically at home to six games, which is the first time Dawkins has strung together so many wins at Addition Financial Arena since the 2022-23 season.

Here are three key takeaways from the Knights' performance against the Bears:

1. Getting It Down In The Paint

Forward Jamichael Stillwell recorded his fourth double-double of the season against the Bears, shooting 6-9 from the floor for 12 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Over half of those rebounds, six of them, were offensive rebounds, which made up a large part of UCF's advantage as it out-rebounded Mercer offensively, 17-9, which led to a 44-34 rebounding advantage overall.

Those 17 offensive rebounds and 44 rebounds, both season highs for the Knights this season as a team, were not the only successes they were finding in the paint. Offensively, UCF also outscored the Bears in the paint, 34-26.

2. Letting It Fly From Three

Forward Jordan Burks ended up as the Knights' leading scorer against the Bears, with 17 points, thanks to most of his made shots coming from beyond the arc. He shot 5-12 from the floor and 4-7 from three-point land. He also went 3-3 from the free-throw line.

Burks may have had the most success behind the arc, but his total was matched by the Knights' trio of three-point specialists from the bench. Guards George Beale Jr., Carmelo Pacheco and Chris Johnson combined to go 4-10 from three, with all of Beale's and Pacheco's shot attempts coming from there.

The efforts of these four players helped give the Knights a nine-point swing against the Bears.

3. Kugel Finds New Way Out Of Scoring Slump

Guard Riley Kugel's early-season hot hand had cooled off over the past couple of games. Coming into Wednesday night, the Mississippi State transfer had gone 3-20 from the floor in his last two games. While his shooting percentage was not like it was earlier in the season, Kugel improved against the Bears, shooting 5-15 from the floor.

Kugel supplemented his floor shooting at the free-throw line, tying his career high by sinking six of his eight attempts from there.

After over a week-long break before Wednesday night's game, the Knights now have a quick turnaround, with Florida Gulf Coast coming to Addition Financial Arena at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

