UCF Defense Loses Depth To Transfer Portal

The UCF Knights lost three defensive players to the transfer portal on Tuesday.

While none of them recorded a start, each of them provided depth to the position rooms they were a part of, depth that coach Scott Frost and his staff need to replace in some form.

Learn more about all three players below:

1. Jamaal Johnson, EDGE

BREAKING: UCF EDGE Jamaal Johnson plans to enter the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/qIJPFeoa0m — A&P Sports Agency (@APSportsAgency) December 16, 2025

Of these three players, EDGE Jamaal Johnson had the largest role this past season, coming off the bench in all 12 games. He recorded 24 tackles, 11 of them solo, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Johnson is the first EDGE to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Aside from Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly, both of whom were in their senior seasons, he was the most active EDGE for the Knights this season. While his departure may not impact the Knights that much in terms of depth in the room, this does put them in a position where they may need to scour the transfer portal to find at least one starter at the position for 2026.

2. Christian Peterson, Defensive Back

UCF DB Christian Peterson (@ChristianP2024) plans to enter the portal, his agency @TSportsAgency tells @247Sports.



The 5-foot-10, 185-pound sophomore has played in 19 games over the last 2 seasons. Held an 88 rating in the 2023 class. https://t.co/KyKJruNd8p pic.twitter.com/jKk9OQTsJZ — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 16, 2025

Defensive back Christian Peterson enters the portal after a season that saw him play in all 12 games but not record a tackle.

Peterson was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and appeared in seven games, recording two tackles in 2024.

Peterson is the fifth UCF defensive back to enter the transfer portal, though even with their absence, the defensive back room remains one of the deeper rooms on the Knights' roster.

3. Kam Moore, Linebacker

For linebacker Kam Moore, UCF is his hometown school. He even graduated from the same high school, Seminole High School, that produced the likes of wide receiver Gabriel Davis and a pair of his UCF teammates, Demari and Ja'Cari Henderson.

However, Moore ended up seeing his production decrease since becoming an upperclassman. He totaled a combined 21 tackles in his first two seasons as a Knight, but just five combined tackles in his next two, with last season seeing him getting three tackles in eight games.

So, Moore becomes the second UCF linebacker to enter the transfer portal, and combine that with graduations, the Knights now have just four linebackers able to return in 2026.

Even with Preston Hall and Matthew Occhipinti joining the room on Early Signing Day, linebacker is looking poised to once again be a position that UCF is set to look for in the transfer portal.

The transfer portal is set to officially open on Jan. 2 and remain so through Jan. 16.

