Pair of UCF EDGEs Accept Invites To East-West Shrine Bowl

A pair of UCF defensive linemen became the latest Knights players to accept invitations to a college all-star game on Wednesday morning.

EDGEs Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly were both announced as participants in the 2026 edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl, per the game's X account.

They are the 15th and 16th Knights to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in the game's century of history. While this season marks the game's 101st edition, it is also the 100th time the game has been played, since the 2021 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawrence and Kelly's participation in the game would mark a third consecutive season of at least one UCF player playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Linebacker Deshawn Pace played in last season's game, while a trio of quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, linebacker Jason Johnson and offensive tackle Tylan Grable played in the 2024 edition of the game. The only other time UCF has had players invited was a stretch from 2010 to 2012.

Lawrence is coming off his fourth and final season at UCF, in which he was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and was an honorable mention for the conference's defensive lineman of the year award. He is the fourth UCF player of the Big 12 era to earn the honor and maintain its streak of getting at least one player onto it since its arrival in the Big 12 in 2023.

The senior finished in a tie for fifth in the Big 12 in sacks with seven. He also tied for sixth in the conference with 11 tackles for loss. Lawrence also broke up three passes, tallied three quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles.

As for Kelly, he is coming off his second season as a Knight overall and the second that he's earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honor as well. He finished this past season with 46 total tackles, 33 of them solo, along with three sacks, an interception, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and eight quarterbacks hurrys.

UCF coach Scott Frost is no stranger to working with Knights who played in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Offensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman played in the 2018 edition of the game, fresh off UCF's undefeated 2017 season, while running back Adrian Killins Jr. and cornerback Nevelle Clarke, who spent their freshman and sophomore seasons under Frost, went on to play in the 2020 edition of the game.

The 2026 edition of the game is set for Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. in the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full roster can be viewed here.

Lawrence and Kelly mark the fourth and fifth Knights to accept invitations to a college all-star game this offseason. The other three, running backs Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon, plus defensive back Phillip Dunnam, are all slated to play in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 10 at noon at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand.

