Three More Transfer Portal Targets For UCF Men's Basketball

The last time we looked over some players that UCF Knights coach Johnny Dawkins could target in the transfer portal, it was still weeks away from opening.

Now, however, with the portal having been open for almost two days, hundreds more players have entered their names to find a new home for the 2026-27 season.

So, with more players to choose from, here are three more players UCF could target:

1. Brandon Benjamin, Fairfield

Nov 3, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Melih Tunca (9) drives against Fairfield Stags forward Brandon Benjamin (20) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Knights finished fifth in the nation in offensive rebounds per game this past season. However, the main driver of that success, forward Jamichael Stillwell, is a senior. While center John Bol and forward Jordan Burks still pulled in over 40 offensive rebounds each, Stillwell still accounted for 24.7% of the Knights' total offensive rebounds.

Should Dawkins want to emulate such production next season, a player that fits a similar profile to Stillwell is Fairfield forward Brandon Benjamin, with their only difference being that Benjamin still has three years of collegiate eligibility left.

The Newark, New Jersey, native finished second in the nation with 4.25 offensive rebounds per game, which was en route to a season that saw him average 10.4 rebounds per game total. He also averaged 14.2 points per game and led the Stags with 51 blocks. He was named All-MAAC Second Team for his efforts.

2. Jizzle James, Cincinnati

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) shoots the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Dawkins brought in an Orlando native to be one of the Knights' starting guards last offseason, and now he has the chance to do it again with Jizzle James.

After graduating from Olympia High School, James spent his first three seasons of his collegiate career at Cincinnati, with his 2024-25 campaign even ending with an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honor.

James had initially left Cincinnati last fall, with then-coach Wes Miller saying in a statement he was removed from the team due to "personal issues." However, even with a shortened season, he still averaged 10.9 points per game and shot 44.3% from three.

3. Josh Harris, Indiana

Indiana's Josh Harris is introduced during the Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood event on Kirkwood Avenue just outside the Sample Gates on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dawkins has been able to gain a lot of mileage out of players who were out for a lengthy period of time with injuries at some point during their career, with forward Devan Cambridge being the prominent example this past season.

Indiana’s Josh Harris provides another such opportunity for Dawkins, as well as a chance to bring another player from the Sunshine State back home. Hailing from Pembroke Pines, Harris missed the entire 2025-26 season due to a lower-body injury, according to his profile on Indiana’s website.

However, the reason that Harris was on the Hoosiers' roster in the first place was due to his freshman season performance for North Florida. He earned All-ASUN Freshman Team honors after averaging 13.4 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game.

While his lack of playing time over the past season might not make him a player that Dawkins can confidently start, at least on paper, his freshman year shows he could provide a Power 4 team like UCF an asset off the bench.

The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal window remains open through April 20.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The 2026-27 UCF Knights Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Three Biggest Transfer Portal Targets for the UCF Knights

Three Biggest Transfer Portal Targets for UCF Knights Women's Basketball