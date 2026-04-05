Three Things UCF Knights Fans Want In Their Easter Eggs

On this Easter Sunday, families across the world are set to go on Easter egg hunts, looking to obtain the treats that await them inside.

So, in honor of the holiday, here are three things that UCF fans would want to find in their metaphorical easter eggs this spring:

1. A Healthy Starting Quarterback

.@UCF_Football Alonza Barnett lll dons his practice jersey in the Knights’ first practice of spring football.



Barnett was spotted in the lead up to practice, but did not run plays with the offense or run drills with the rest of the quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/hsQ4ZuQWie — Bryson Turner (@itsBrysonTurner) March 31, 2026

Former James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III has been the Knights' projected starter ever since the announcement of his arrival was released back in January. However, he has yet to take snaps on the practice field with his new teammates, at least during the early segments of spring practice during its first week.

Coach Scott Frost said the Knights were going to "take it slow with him, out of caution," since he was "dealing with a couple little things," but that he would be back at some point during the spring.

2. Returning Production For Both Basketball Teams

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The transfer portal opens up to women's basketball players on April 6 and men's basketball players on April 7. While key figures on the women's side, such as center Khyala Ngodu and guard/forward Summer Yancy, have already announced plans to enter the transfer portal, the men's side has yet to see a player announce a decision to enter the portal as of the time of writing this article.

On the women's side, leading scorer Leah Harmon has yet to publicly announce whether she will enter the transfer portal again or stay with the Knights under new coach Gabe Lazo.

On the men's side, players with sizeable roles like forward Jordan Burks and guard Carmelo Pacheco have at least one more season of eligibility for their college careers. Others, like center John Bol, have more, two more in his case.

3. A less penalty-prone offense

The UCF offense made up a majority of the Knights' penalties last season, which helped it finish last in the Big 12 in fewest penalties per game.

However, there might be cause for optimism here after offensive coordinator Steve Cooper said the Knights were "feeling a lot better" about players knowing their assignments.

"When we know our assignments, we have firm feet, we're going to execute better," Cooper said. "Some of the detail with that, we really broke it down as a staff and looked in; like, how do we need to practice to make sure these things are happening?"

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Former Tennessee Assistant Named UCF Women's Basketball Coach

UCF On Verge Of Historic Spring

Three Questions For the UCF Offense (And Special Teams) During Spring Practice