UCF Alum Hits Court With Celebrities For NBA All-Star Weekend

Former UCF Knights center Tacko Fall got to take the court for NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday in the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game.

Fall was placed on Team Giannis, a squad coached by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers. He was joined by fellow former NBA player Jeremy Lin, actor and comedian Keagan Micheal-Key, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and ESPN's NBA Insider Shams Charania.

This picture of Shams and Tacko Fall 😂 pic.twitter.com/jjgX8BfJF2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 14, 2026

Team Giannis ended up getting the victory over Team Anthony, a team coached by actor Anthony Anderson, 65-58. Fall ended up leading the way for his team with 20 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks. However, he was passed over for the game's MVP in favor of Daytime Emmy-winning actor Rome Flynn, who defended his title from last year after netting 17 points and four assists.

"Well that was fun," Fall said in an X post after the game.

Well that was fun — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall) February 14, 2026

Fall played for the Knights from 2015 to 2019. Aided by his 7'6" frame, he holds program records in both blocks (280) and field goal percentage (74.0%). He is also top 10 in program history in rebounds and in the top 20 in program history in scoring with 1,160 points.

After helping take the Knights to their first NCAA Tournament win against VCU in 2019, Fall turned professional, signing a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics. He remained with the organization through 2021, seeing time with both the Celtics and its G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, even earning an All-Defensive Team honor with the Red Claws in 2020. He then signed a similar deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2021-2022 season, which saw him play with both the Cavs and their G-League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.

Fall led the G-League in blocks in 2022 with the Charge and was also named to its All-Defensive Team for a second time.

Tacko Fall with reverse jam for the first bucket of the @RUFFLES Celeb Game!



Watch here: https://t.co/KpC9nJ3izv pic.twitter.com/u6zxmH2Lkd — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 14, 2026

Since 2022, Fall has continued his basketball career overseas. His 109 blocks during his one season with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in 2022-23 led the Chinese Basketball Association. He remained in China, but signed with the Nanjing Monkey Kings for the 2023-24 season. He signed with the National Basketball League's New Zealand Breakers for the 2024-25 season, but rejoined the Monkey Kings following the conclusion of the Breakers' season.

Fall remained in China once again for the 2025-26 season, signing with the Ningbo Rockets, joining another fellow former NBA player in Kenyon Martin Jr. With the Rockets on a midseason break since Feb. 3, Fall had the opportunity to return stateside for NBA All-Star Weekend. Their season resumes on Mar. 12 and runs through Apr. 24.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

What Went Wrong In UCF Hoops' Loss To Cincinnati

Two Knights Invited To NFL Scouting Combine

Former Nebraska AD's Book Sheds More Light on Scott Frost-Huskers Saga