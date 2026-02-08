Three Things UCF Hoops Needs To Remember In Lead-up To March

While it was not their most lopsided loss of the season, the UCF Knights were still out of contention early on during Wednesday's loss to the No. 8 Houston Cougars, 79-55.

While many might want the team to have short memories as they continue their Big 12 slate to maintain an NCAA Tournament trajectory, here are three things UCF and its fanbase could learn from this game heading into the regular season's final month:

1. Guard the Ball

The Knights' past two games showcased just how crucial ball security, both their own and their opponent's, can be for the Knights.

Against No. 11 Texas Tech, UCF tied for its lowest amount of turnovers of the season, which helped create an 18-2 difference in points off turnovers that proved crucial in an eight-point victory, 88-80.

On the other end of the spectrum, there is the Houston game, in which the Cougars forced 11 turnovers, four of which came in the game's first four minutes. It may not be the most turnovers UCF has given up in a single game this season, but when Houston only gives up five turnovers, such an aspect of the game becomes a liability for the Knights.

During his weekly interview on 96.9 The Game on Thursday, coach Johnny Dawkins said the Cougars were "relentless" in their approach to defense, a trait that the Knights have also displayed, but one that needs to be executed more consistently.

2. Watch Out For Tall Teams

Wednesday's game marked just the second time this season that the Knights were beaten by double-digits in the paint. In fact, both the Cougars and No. 9 Iowa State both scored 42 points in the paint during what ended up as resounding victories for them.

Aside from both being ranked in the Top 10, both the Cougars and the Cyclones also sport a pair of forwards at 6'10" or taller big men. The Red Raiders, by comparison, did not, with their biggest man on the court for a majority of the game being the 6'9" JT Toppin. As for the Knights, they have 7'2" center John Bol, but with his backup, Jeremy Foumena, who stands at 6'11", out for a fourth straight game, the rest of their frontcourt is 6'9" Jordan Burks, 6'8" Jamichael Stillwell, and 6'6" Devan Cambridge.

This combo of facing taller big men for a majority of the game while missing one of their own puts the Knights at a disadvantage in the paint. So, barring an imminent return by Foumena, UCF is going to need to be creative to keep opposing big men out of the paint, or at least counteract it by shooting reliable shots on offense. Whether those shots are in the paint or not depends on opportunity.

3. Be Careful From Three

The Knights attempted to counter Houston's advantage in the paint by shooting from beyond the three-point line. However, Wednesday night ended up being one of the Knights' lowest three-point shooting percentages of the season at 28.6 percent. It might have been better than the Cougars' 15.8 percent, but it was not enough of an advantage to get the game close.

While Houston was on a 10-point run late in the second half that got them ahead by double-digits, the Knights shot and missed four three-point shots. Their attempts to rein the Cougars back in only let them get out ahead further.

This is not to say the Knights should stop shooting from three; they still have one of the highest three-point percentages in the Big 12. However, there are days when the three just won't fall, and if that happens, the same game that UCF cannot get into the paint, it's going to be a long night for the offense.

-

The Knights have the chance to put the Houston game behind them on Sunday at 2 p.m. as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats. Back on Jan. 11, these two teams faced off in Addition Financial Arena, with UCF pulling off a close win, 73-72.

