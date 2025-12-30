UCF Center Has Career Night To Close 2025

UCF Knights center John Bol wrapped the calendar year 2025 and the non-conference slate with a bang on Tuesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Clean up basket from 7️⃣ | @JohnBol_7



Knights down 9 with under 4 minutes in the half pic.twitter.com/lAixvpzSJU — UCF Men’s Hoops 🌴 (@UCF_MBB) December 23, 2025

Bol put up a career first in the Knights' (11-1) victory over Florida Atlantic, 85-80, by recording 11 rebounds, a career high and the most on the team that day, and 11 points, tying his career high, for his first career double-double. Coach Johnny Dawkins said after the game that Bol gave the team "a huge lift" and that he "defended well around the paint."

Dawkins highlighted Bol's offensive rebounding in particular, which he said "kept balls alive" for the team, helping it finish the game with 14 second-chance points. The sophomore accounted for half of UCF's 12 offensive rebounds against the Owls.

For most games since the Knights got their season underway on Nov. 3, Bol got the game started for UCF on tip-off, but proceeded to play in less than 20 minutes for the game. The only time he has bucked this trend so far has been for UCF's neutral-site games, with the latest one against the Owls marking his longest time on the court yet at 26 minutes.

"I'm just so happy for John," Dawkins said. "I mean, John has been, you know, he's been getting better throughout the entire preseason. If you think of where he started to where he is now, he's getting more comfortable, getting more confident in who he is out there and, like I said, his best basketball is still ahead of him, but, you know, I like the way he's trending."

Dawkins credited the work of his coaching staff for Bol's development thus far, citing him as a player that is still growing, something he said "doesn't happen by luck."

"That's the guys on our staff, you know, pouring into young people," Dawkins said. "We're pouring into him, you know, helping him develop, you know, a skill set at a better level, and the young man gets a lot of credit because of his work ethic."

Bol's next chance to showcase his growth comes in the Knights' first game of Big 12 play on Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. as No. 17 Kansas comes to Addition Financial Arena.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Three Key Takeaways From UCF's Historic Win Over FAU At Disney World

The Complete UCF Knights 2025 Season Transfer Portal Report Card

UCF Alum Achieves Rare NFL Feat With Game-winning Score On Christmas Day