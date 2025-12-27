UCF Alum Achieves Rare NFL Feat With Game-winning Score On Christmas Day

Former UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey joined elite company during a game on Christmas Day between his Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Harvey ran 14 times for 43 yards and caught five passes for 33 yards, including a one-yard touchdown reception. Following that score, the Broncos defense held off the Chiefs to take the win, 20-13, keeping their hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

12 TDs for 12‼️



📺 DENvsKC on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/pWpSRO4db5 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 26, 2025

Drafted with the 60th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Harvey initially was not the Broncos' go-to rusher; veteran J.K. Dobbins was. However, since a Lisfranc injury sidelined Dobbins for the rest of the season in Week 10, Harvey has replaced him as Denver's starting running back.

Harvey has taken advantage of the extra playing time. So far this season, he's recorded 131 carries for 512 and seven touchdowns on the ground and caught 46 receptions for 351 yards and five touchdowns.

With that fifth receiving touchdown on Christmas Day, Harvey joined five other players who recorded five rushing and five receiving touchdowns in their rookie seasons, according to Underdog NFL.

RBs with 5+ receiving TDs and 5+ rushing TDs in their rookie season:



RJ Harvey

Ashton Jeanty

Alvin Kamara

Gale Sayers

Charley Taylor

Doak Walker pic.twitter.com/RjXJthYZNc — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 26, 2025

Harvey is the third among the group to accomplish the feat in the 21st century, joining 2025's sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty and 2017 Alvin Kamara, who did so with the New Orleans Saints under coach Sean Payton. Payton is now the coach of Harvey's Broncos. As for the three that did it in the 20th century, all three are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Doak Walker, the namesake of the award given to college football's top running back.

Harvey's rookie season builds on the momentum from his final two seasons at UCF, in which he recorded the fourth- and second-most rushing yards in a single season in program history. He finished his career behind only Kevin Smith, who went on to play five seasons in the NFL, with 3,792 career rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns. However, thanks to four receiving touchdowns, Harvey surpassed Smith to become the all-time overall touchdown leader in UCF history.

The Broncos, and Harvey, can now rest easy knowing they remain in control of their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a position they could clinch over the weekend if the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills all lose their games. If that does not happen, then it comes down to a Week 18 matchup against the Chargers, which could even hold AFC West title implications if the Bolts win this weekend.

