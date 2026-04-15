UCF Forward Seeking Extra Year Of Eligibility

UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell is seeking another season of eligibility, he wrote in a statement posted to his social media accounts on Wednesday afternoon.

However, while he is seeking that additional year of eligibility, he is entering his name into the transfer portal, becoming the first Knights starter to do so this offseason, though he said he is "maintaining the option to return to UCF."

"I want to thank the University of Central Florida, my coaches, teammates, and the entire UCF community for the opportunity to represent this program," Stillwell wrote. "I'm grateful for the relationships I've built, the lessons I've learned, and everything we accomplished together."

Stillwell was the Knights' leading force at the glass last season, averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, though it was particularly noticeable on the offensive end. His average of 3.35 offensive rebounds per game was the 25th highest in the nation and second-highest in the Big 12. His 104 offensive rebound total is also a first for a forward in a single season in program history.

In addition to his rebounding, Stillwell also tallied 33 steals and averaged 11.6 points per game, which, combined with his rebounding, helped him achieve nine double-doubles last season, the seventh-most in the Big 12.

Considering Stillwell's situation, his pursuit of an extra year of eligibility is likely to be on the grounds that his two seasons playing at the junior college level do not count toward his eligibility at an NCAA institution. Stillwell played for Miami Dade College for the 2022-23 season and Butler Community College for the 2023-24 season before his first season at the Division 1 level at Milwaukee for the 2024-25 season.

It is unclear whether Stillwell is going to need a legal battle to get an extra year of eligibility, but in the event he does, it has come with mixed results so far for athletes, as Yahoo's Ross Dellenger reported on April 9.

Updated numbers on the NCAA’s eligibility legal battles:



- 74 cases filed

- 34 NCAA injunction wins (does not include 14 voluntarily dismissed)

- 12 athlete injunction wins

- 14 still pending in lower courts https://t.co/E9eTmKrvXN — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 9, 2026

Stillwell's entrance into the transfer portal makes him the third Knight to do so this offseason, joining guards Chris Johnson and Poohpha Warakulnukroh.

"I'm looking forward to exploring the next chapter of my journey and continuing to grow on and off the court," Stillwell wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way."

Other Knights that contemplating an entrance into the transfer portal have until April 21 to do so.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The 2026-27 UCF Knights Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

UCF Men's Basketball Retains Pair Of Centers

Former UCF Center Considering Return To Orlando