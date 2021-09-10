Big XII Officially Invites BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to Join its Conference

The Big XII Conference formally offered membership to four institutions on Friday. The UCF Football program will be able to take advantage very quickly.

ORLANDO - UCF Football just received a big boost for its football program. The future will be in the Big XII Conference, as the announcement that the Knights were one of four schools to be offered an opportunity to join the league.

Here’s UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir taking the phone call and hearing the good news.

There are still many aspects of the decision to be announced. With that in mind, long-term stability has been found for the Knights. It’s been a goal for many years to reach Power Five status, and now that opportunity comes via the Big XII. The impact will be felt prior to UCF being actually in the conference.

Recruits will now know that UCF Football will be moving up to the upper tier of college football. It means recruits will have more chances for exposure, more games against big-time programs, and more chances to prove their talents in front of NFL scouts. That’s just the tip of the iceberg for what it means to Head Coach Gus Malzahn and the UCF Football program.

There are many other areas that UCF Football will be impacted, as well as every other UCF sport. During Saturday’s tailgating, Inside The Knights will be discussing those topics with fans tomorrow prior to kickoff. Look for YouTube videos, Tweets, and Instagram posts from those interviews. Additionally, there will be a story with some of those videos being published by Inside The Knights.

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel, Podcast, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

