Heisman Voters Failed Alabama's Will Anderson

The Heisman Trophy voters did a miserable job by leaving Alabama’s Will Anderson off the final ballet.

The next person that consistently blocks outside linebacker Will Anderson, Jr. will be the first to do so versus the talented sophomore. He dominated all season long.

After a freshman season that saw him take home All-SEC Second Team honors for his seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, the now sophomore recorded 91 tackles, a national-leading 31.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks which also leads the nation, nine quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Looking at a three-game stretch, Anderson racked up 7.5 sacks from the consecutive games of Mississippi State (four sacks), Tennessee (two sacks), and LSU (1.5 sacks). To be able to do that against SEC competition is incredible.

As for tackles for loss, how about the last three games Anderson played in with Arkansas (three tackles for loss), Auburn (three tackles for loss), and Georgia (two tackles for loss)?

In short, Anderson was definitively the nation’s best pass rusher and is on the verge of breaking the all-time record for tackles for loss in a season, yet did not make the Heisman finalists.

What gives?

Well, there’s nothing wrong with the four finalists. All of them deserve credit for incredible seasons: Anderson’s teammate and quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are all tremendous talents and players.

There’s nothing wrong with those four, but why did the list get limited to those four and Anderson left off? Further, if it’s just four finalists, Anderson should have been the defensive player going to New York, N.Y.

For a reference point, Anderson’s statistics and impact were far greater than Hutchinson’s. Again, he’s a tremendous player, but the Michigan defensive end simply did not have nearly as good a season as Anderson, as crazy as that may be.

Hutchinson’s statistics are as follows: 58 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, two fumbles forced, and three passes broken up.

Beyond the two forced fumbles, which are very important statistics, there’s no glaring statistical point to placing Hutchinson on the list over Anderson. The 31.5 tackles for loss for Anderson compared to Hutchinson’s 15.5 tackles for loss being the obvious favorable statistic for the Crimson Tide defender.

So, what in the world were the Heisman voters thinking? Is this just a “We are tired of Alabama and the SEC” mantra?

There’s just no reason for Anderson being left off the list if Hutchinson is on the list. Anderson was failed by the Heisman voters.

