UCF's CFB Playoff Ranking Brings Added Reason to Beat USF

Trying to project the outcome of any college football poll can be exhausting and just plain impossible. One just never knows.

Take UCF for instance. The Knights are now placed at the No. 22 spot in the latest College Football Playoff Poll. That’s significant with the tiebreaker rules for the American Athletic Conference championship game.

For AAC conference standings, Cincinnati and Tulane are currently tied for first at 6-1, while UCF and Houston are next at 5-2.

Beyond UCF playing at USF, it’s still far from being decided with which two squads will face off on Dec. 3. Determining factors include No. 19 Tulane playing at No. 24 Cincinnati this weekend, plus unranked Houston is still in contention and hosting Tulsa.

In short, there are numerous outcomes that can take place. That was discussed more specifically in yesterday’s article by Jack Edwards. There is one key note that was not yet known at the time Edwards wrote that article.

UCF has been placed higher in the polls for this week than many expected. If they finish tied with another team for second place, the CFB Playoff Ranking will serve as the tiebreaker. The Knights now have a great chance to make and win the AAC championship game.

RELATED: UCF Foes to Know: 3 Key USF Defenders

UCF always wants to hammer USF anyway. Adding extra motivation to stay ranked ahead of the competition to help ensure at least a chance to play in the conference title game and also a New Year’s Six Bowl is a bonus. Perhaps the Knights could still end up in the Cotton Bowl if they defeat USF and win the conference title game.

How UCF performs against USF does in fact impact what bowl game they will reach. This is why college football is fun. So many possibilities. Just have to let it play out now and see where the Knights stand after all the games to conclude the regular season.

