UCF Foes to Know: 3 Key USF Defenders

Make no mistake, the UCF Knights should be able to score against the USF Bulls. That’s based on numbers and USF’s horrific 1-10 record compared to UCF’s 8-3 record. That leads to the human element of this situation.

The players for the Bulls that will be facing off with the likes of UCF's Isaiah Bowser, Javon Baker, et al, must step up and perform well.

Here are the three players for USF that likely need to play at an elite level for the Bulls to upset the Knights.

Dwayne Boyles, Linebacker

Boyles has recorded double digits in tackles in six of USF’s last seven games. For the season, he has recorded 106 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, a sack, and an interception.

The 6-foot-3 and 230-pound weak side linebacker has been used in a bevy of ways. Look for the USF staff to move him around in an attempt to keep the UCF staff off guard. He has shown to be capable of making plays against any team, including his 11 tackles versus Cincinnati and then 15 tackles against Tulane the next game.

Jason Vaughn, Defensive End

Vaughn had a three-game stretch with five sacks, and then the last four games, nothing. He’s played in all four of those games as well. Will he suddenly start getting into the backfield against a team that just struggled mightily against Navy?

If there’s one sure way for UCF to allow USF to have a shot to win this game, it’s by the offense struggling like it did against Navy at the line of scrimmage. Vaughn has been the type of player, at times, that makes huge plays behind the line of scrimmage. UCF must double him if need be, but he cannot even remotely have the type of impact that Navy’s John Marshall did.

Vaughn has 30 total tackles, five sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and one quarterback hurry this season.

DJ Gordon, Linebacker

With 59 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, Gordon has been USF’s man in the middle. He’s the one that has battled to stop downhill rushing attacks like Cincinnati and Tulane. That’s going to be interesting against the Knights.

Gordon’s talents will be in the middle of the fight versus UCF’s inside running game. Bowser and RJ Harvey will be two players he’s attempting to bring down, but even alongside fellow inside linebacker Boyles, USF’s defense has struggled by giving up 224.7 yards rushing per game. That statistic has ranked them No. 128 college football.

Gordon and Boyles usually do a solid job, but stopping top rushing attacks means a concerted effort to plug gaps and be physical. USF has done a poor job of both. Can Gordon, along with Boyles, get the support they need to slow down UCF’s rushing attack?

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram