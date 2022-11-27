Alec Holler's 1-Handed TD Grab Saves UCF

It was not an easy victory. It should have been after going up 28-0 with 7:20 remaining in the second quarter. We’ll get to that in a moment, as which player ended up being the hero for the Knights certainly changed.

The way it all started, it sure looked like an easy UCF victory. It started when quarterback John Rhys Plumlee bursted down the right sideline for a 64-yard touchdown during the opening drive. That was just the starting point.

The biggest factor for the 28-0 lead UCF built was the offensive line. It just knocked the USF front seven off the football. Play after play, the Knights gashed the Bulls defensive front. There were massive running lanes for Plumlee, plus running backs Isaiah Bowser and RJ Harvey. That led to the following incredible statistic before halftime.

The UCF rushing attack also opened up the passing game. Plumlee hit five different receivers in the first half, helping to keep the Knights balanced. By halftime, UCF had already reached 318 yards of total offense.

UCF scored a touchdown during their first four drives. The USF defense was completely overwhelmed as they gave up touchdown scoring drives of 75, 85, 80 and 53 yards. After going up 28-7 heading into halftime, the second half brought multiple types of change.

In just one half of play, Plumlee accumulated 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while going 9-9 through the air for 73 yards and a three-yard touchdown pass to Ryan O’Keefe. That was about as perfect a first half as any UCF fan could hope for, and head coach Gus Malzahn as well.

The third quarter was awful for the Knights, however.

After going up 31-7 with field goal kicker Colton Boomer knocking through a 27-yard field goal at the 9:15 mark of the third quarter, USF scored two touchdowns and two two-point conversions to close the gap to 31-23 with 5:03 in the third quarter.

Then another catastrophe took place with O’Keefe fumbling and the Bulls recovering. After being up 28-0, UCF had completely squandered the score and the momentum.

USF scored another touchdown with running back Brian Battie running in the football from 14 yards. The Bulls did not convert the two-point attempt, however. 31-29 UCF was up with 3:31 still remaining in the third.

Then, the UCF offense deserved props for their touchdown drive that took 13 plays and went 75 yards. Nine runs and four passes, including the last pass from Keene to Hudson that resulted in a 4-yard touchdown, defined the drive.

UCF’s offensive line asserted itself during a drive that ate up 6:04 on the clock, and even Keene was used with a read-option play in which he took off and used his legs to gain 10 yards.

UCF led 38-29, but there was still plenty of time remaining with 12:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Bulls came right back.

USF made it all the way down to the UCF 8-yard line, but that was when defensive tackle Ricky Barber came up with a sack for a loss of nine yards. The Bulls kicked a field goal to cut UCF’s lead to 38-32.

The time that remained was just 9:31.

Back and forth the two teams went, with USF actually grabbing a 39-38 lead. UCF turned it over on its third fumble of the half, this one by Harvey. The Bulls squandered the opportunity, however, as three runs up the middle did practically nothing and they had to punt.

UCF then went on a drive for the ages. Eight plays, 82 yards, with incredible catches by Baker and tight end Alec Holler that gave the Knights a 46-39 lead. Baker’s catch was a full-out dive that went for 41 yards. Five plays later, an even better catch by Holler.

Words could not do Holler’s catch and right-foot toe-tap justice. Just incredible!

UCF fans, everyone applaud Mr. Holler. He deserved all anyone could give him after that incredible play.

USF had one final throw into the end zone, but it went incomplete. The Knights held on for the win.

Keene deserved credit for once again coming off the bench and playing well, as he completed 15-19 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran three times for 17 yards.

Harvey produced 74 yards on the ground, while Bowser accumulated 54 rushing yards of his own. As a team, UCF gained 547 yards of total offense, while USF had 438.

Next up for the Knights is another trip to New Orleans. It's a rematch of UCF at Tulane in the American Athletic Conference championship game, this time on Dec. 3.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram