Another UCF Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

All three of the quarterbacks who battled for the UCF Knights' starting job during fall camp have entered the transfer portal.

Quarterback Cam Fancher joined Tayven Jackson and Jacurri Brown in the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos on Saturday morning.

UCF QB Cam Fancher is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @On3sports.



Repped by @Coach_JLove & @A1Rsports, Fancher won the UCF starting QB job out of training camp. Former FAU and Marshall transfer. https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy pic.twitter.com/Zk8qvKdeNW — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 3, 2026

Fancher, who arrived in Orlando from Florida Atlantic last offseason, was named the Knights' starter for the season-opener. However, injuries ended up having other plans, limiting him to playing in just three games, starting two of them. He completed 41 of his 72 passes for 333 yards and ran 31 times for 170 yards and a touchdown.

UCF coach Scott Frost said back on Early Signing Day that the program was helping Fancher get granted an extra season of eligibility. No extra year has been reportedly granted to Fancher as of Jan. 3.

With Fancher's entrance into the transfer portal, rising sophomore Davi Belfort is the only quarterback remaining on the Knights' roster who took snaps under center during a game this past season. UCF does have a pair of freshmen quarterbacks arriving in 2026 in Rocco Marriott and Dante Carr.

Fancher is the latest of several UCF players whose plans to enter the transfer portal were reported in the days leading up to, and following, its opening on Jan. 2.

Defensive back Jaeden Gould was reported to be entering the transfer portal on New Year's Eve. A transfer from Syracuse, Gould played in all 12 games this past season off the bench, recording five tackles (3 solo) and one pass breakup. He marks the seventh UCF defensive back to do so this offseason, though none of them have started in more than one game.

Reports of wide receiver DJ Black planning to enter the transfer portal broke on New Year's Day. Black. A transfer from a Division ll school that is no longer open, Limestone University, Black started in 11 of the 12 games he played this past season, catching 22 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning one in the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State.

Linebacker Troy Ford Jr. became the first Knight to have his plans to enter the transfer portal reported following its opening on Jan. 2. Playing mainly on special teams, he played in seven games and recorded three solo tackles. He is the fourth UCF linebacker to enter the portal, which, combined with losses to graduation, means the Knights only have two linebackers able to return in 2026: Lewis Carter and Phil Picciotti.

Fancher marks the 28th UCF player overall to enter the transfer portal this offseason, which means that 25%, a quarter, of the initial 112-player roster from UCF's season-opener is now in the transfer portal.

For more insights on all of UCF's transfer portal additions and departures, check out UCF Knights on SI's 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker.

The transfer portal is open until Jan. 16.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

UCF Loses Another Defensive Tackle To Transfer Portal

UCF In Mix For Four-Star Wide Receiver

UCF's Wish List For 2026