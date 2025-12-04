UCF Cornerback Set To Enter Transfer Portal

UCF Knights cornerback Jyaire Brown took to X to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal Thursday morning.

Brown is the fourth UCF player to announce his intention of entering the transfer portal, joining quarterback Tayven Jackson and a pair of fellow defensive backs in Tony Williams and Jaylen "AP" Heyward. He has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

"After many discussions with my family and the coaching staff I decided to utilize my last year and TRUST God by entering the transfer portal," Brown said in his post. "Im thankful and grateful for every coach that takes the time to evaluate me during this process to help with my future."

Brown played in 11 games this season, only missing the Knights' final game against BYU. He totalled seven tackles, six of which were solo, and one pass breakup.

This is Brown's third time entering the transfer portal. He had stops at Ohio State and then LSU last season before he transferred to UCF.

The transfer portal is set to officially open on Jan. 2 and remain so through Jan. 16.

Name Position Years of eligibility remaining 2025 Stats Tayven Jackson QB 1 200/315, 2,151 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 16 sacks Tony Williams DB 4 Played in 2 games, recording two tackles. Jaylen "AP" Heyward DB 3 Played in 2 games, recording three tackles. Jyaire Brown CB 1 Played in 11 games (1 start), recording seven tackles and one pass breakup.

UCF Quarterback Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

UCF Knights quarterback Tayven Jackson is expected to enter the transfer portal this offseason, according to On3's Pete Nakos on Wednesday afternoon.

It would mark Jackson's third time entering the transfer portal of his career as he searches for his fourth stop of his career with one year of eligibility remaining.

Coach Scott Frost declined to comment on the reports during his Early Signing Day press conference on Wednesday.

"Well, I can't, and it doesn't make any sense to comment on any individual," Frost said. "You know, this is college football now, it's crazy time. We have to decide what's best for our team and who needs to stay and who needs to go, and players need to decide what's best for them and who wants to stay and who isn't going to stay, and there's going to be a lot of moving around and jockeying at every college town in America."

Jackson's decision to enter the portal runs contrary to comments he made following UCF's final game of the season against BYU on Saturday afternoon.

"We have a brotherhood that's forming," Jackson said. "We have a culture that's forming that's very exciting for the fans for next year, and we'll be ready to go next year."

In his lone season in Orlando, Jackson was the Knights' predominant starting quarterback. He completed 200 of his 315 passes for 2,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions and was sacked 16 times.

The reports came on the same day the Knights signed two quarterbacks, Rocco Marriott and Dante Carr, to the 2026 recruiting class on Early Signing Day. They are the two highest-rated quarterback signings in program history.

As of Wednesday evening, the 2026 UCF quarterback room is set to consist of the two signees, Jacurri Brown, Davi Belfort and potentially Cam Fancher, as Frost said on Wednesday that the program is trying to get him another year after he spent most of this past season out with injuries.

"I actually met with Cam today and talking to him about our future and his future, and I think we're both going to take a little time and see what the picture looks like," Frost said.

Jackson was the first of two Knights to have their intentions to enter the transfer portal reported on Wednesday, with the other being defensive back Tony Williams, also reported by Nakos. A true freshman, Williams played in just two games this past season and is thus eligible for a redshirt so he can have four years of eligibility.

Both players are set to join another defensive back, Jaylen "AP" Heyward, in the transfer portal. Heyward was the lone UCF player to announce his intentions to enter the portal during the season, doing so on Oct. 21.

