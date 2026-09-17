Six Dates UCF Men's Basketball Fans Need To Mark On Their Calendars

The UCF Knights men's basketball team unveiled its full 2026-27 season schedule Thursday afternoon, following the Big 12 Conference's release of its full slate.

The 26-27 MBB Schedule ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/y8ht1sldIm — UCF Men’s Hoops 🌴 (@UCF_MBB) September 17, 2026

Coach Johnny Dawkins and the Knights, which features returners in center John Bol and guard Carmelo Pacheco, are looking to follow up on the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.

While UCF is going to face some tough tests on the road this coming season, this is going to highlight six home games on its schedule, in chronological order, that Knights fans based in Orlando are going to want to circle:

1. November 6: Yale

With matchups on the road against Vanderbilt and Indiana, Yale is going to serve as a contender for the Knights' premier non-conference game in Addition Financial Arena this fall.

The Bulldogs were the Ivy League's regular season champions in 2025-26 and finished 74th in the NET rankings, a far cry ahead of the rest of the conference.

While coach James Jones lost the likes of All-Ivy League forwards Isaac Celiscar, the younger brother of former UCF defensive lineman Josh Celiscar, and Nick Townsend, he retained his primary three-point shooter in guard Trevor Mullin. Plus, Jones has consistently led the Bulldogs to postseasons in every season they have played since 2018-19, including four NCAA Tournaments.

So, despite it just being the second game of the season, the Bulldogs could very well be the likeliest opportunity for a non-P4 team to upset the Knights in 2026-27.

2. November 26 or 27: Georgia (at ESPN Wide World of Sports)

While the game is not going to be in Addition Financial Arena, Orlando-based Knights fans can still make the drive to Disney World and the ESPN Wide World of Sports to see UCF take on Georgia as one of its two games for the ESPN Events Invitational.

The last time the Knights visited the Happiest Place on Earth, they held off Florida Atlantic to conclude non-conference play.

The Bulldogs are coming off their own NCAA Tournament run in 2025-26, supported in part by a 33rd-place finish in the NET rankings.

Coach Mike White, brother of former UCF athletic director Danny White, brought back a pair of his starters from last season's squad in guard Blue Cain and forward Kanon Catchings, but has also brought in new faces like former UCF signee Donovan Williams Jr.

3. January 23: Iowa State

The Cyclones are one of two programs coming off a Sweet 16 appearance last season, set to visit Addition Financial Arena in 2026-27.

While coach T.J. Otzelberger has lost All-Big 12 honorees like Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic, he retains one of his starting forwards, Blake Buchanan, and added All-MVC Defensive Teamer Leon Bond III from Northern Iowa in the transfer portal. He has also led the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament in every season of his tenure in Ames.

4. February 10: Houston

This coming season, the Knights are going to get their first shot at the Cougars in Addition Financial Arena since their narrow loss to them, 69-68 on Jan. 18, 2025.

Coach Kelvin Sampson and his program, which retains All-Big 12 Honorable Mention forward Joseph Tugler, are coming off a Sweet 16 berth last season.

Between just how close the Knights came to pulling off the upset last time, the history between both programs as conference mates stretching back to 2005-2006, and it being one of the program's premier Big 12 home dates, this is going to be one of the more sought-after tickets this coming season.

5. February 20: Texas Tech

Should legal drama revolving around his eligibility go in his favor, former UCF forward Jamichael Stillwell would make his return to Addition Financial Arena on Feb. 20 with Texas Tech.

Stillwell is not the only Red Raider embroiled in a legal eligibility fight. All-Big 12 Honorable Mention guard Donovan Atwell and forward Darrion Williams, a 2025 All-Big 12 First Teamer who is attempting to return to Texas Tech after playing for NC State last season, are set to play for the Red Raiders should their cases get a favorable ruling.

Outside of players whose returns are still legally murky, coach Grant McCasland is bringing back forward JT Toppin and adding former Hofstra guard Cruz Davis, last season's CAA Player of the Year, from the transfer portal.

The Knights might have beaten Texas Tech in Addition Financial Arena last season, but with the Red Raiders playing aggressively with their roster construction for 2026-27, they are seeking to be a much tougher out this time around.

6. February 27: BYU

Dawkins and the Knights' upset against BYU in Provo last season helped bolster their resume for the NCAA Tournament berth they ended up earning. This season, the Cougars get another chance against the Knights, but this time in Orlando.

All-Big 12 Third Teamer Robert Wright III is set to return to a squad that produced the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft last season, AJ Dybantsa.

The Knights' season tips off on Nov. 2 against Florida Gulf Coast.

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