Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week Five
To make the College Football Playoff, their own strengths are not just assessed by the teams themselves, but also by the strengths of their opponents.
Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.
While the Knights sustained their first loss of the season on the road against Kansas State, some of their future opponents have been establishing themselves at the top of the Big 12.
So, here is a weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2025 opponents performed this weekend (as well as last weekend):
UCF Opponent
Opponent's Opponent
Result
UCF Opponent's Record
Kansas
Cincinnati
Lost, 37-34
3-2 (1-1 Big 12)
Cincinnati
Kansas
Won, 37-34
3-1 (1-0 Big 12)
West Virginia
Utah
Lost, 48-14
2-3 (0-2 Big 12)
Baylor
Oklahoma State
Won, 45-27
3-2 (1-1 Big 12)
Houston
Oregon State
Won, 27-24
4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Texas Tech
BYE
N/A
4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Oklahoma State
Baylor
Lost, 45-27
1-3 (0-1 Big 12)
BYU
Colorado
Won, 24-21
4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Jacksonville State
Southern Miss
Lost, 42-25
2-3 (1-0 CUSA)
North Carolina A&T
Maine
Lost, 37-30
1-4 (1-1 CAA)
North Carolina
BYE
N/A
2-2
Notable Games:
1. UCF's Next Opponents
Both of UCF's next two opponents, Kansas and Cincinnati, squared off this weekend in what ultimately became a shootout.
The Bearcats, who dominated the time-of-possession battle, ended up pulling off a last-minute victory thanks to scoring a touchdown with 29 seconds left on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took 1:16 to execute.
However, despite not getting as much time on the field, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels took advantage of the time he did have on the field to rack up yardage. He completed 19 of 28 passes for 445 yards and four touchdowns while also running 14 times for 55 yards. He ended up connecting with wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. five times for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
The Knights host Kansas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. before hitting the road to play Cincinnati the following weekend.
2. Winless Team Pushes Houston to Overtime
Under the Friday night lights, undefeated Houston needed overtime to finish off winless Oregon State 27-24.
The Beavers ended up exposing the Cougars' rushing offense and defense with 189 yards to Houston's 49. This helped Oregon State get out to a 24-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, deep passing touchdowns from Houston quarterback Cooper Weigman ended up forcing overtime, in which the Cougars won thanks to a 24-yard field goal.
Houston travels to the Bounce House on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. for the Space Game.
3. Oklahoma State Falls in First Game Without Gundy
The Oklahoma State Cowboys fell to Baylor, 45-27, in their first game without coach Mike Gundy at the helm since 2004.
The game was, for the most part, close, with the Bears only leading by eight points going into the fourth quarter. However, Baylor ended up dominating the time-of-possession battle in that final quarter. Throw in scores at the end of those drives, and a one-score lead became three scores by the time of the final whistle.
The Knights play the Bears on the road on Nov. 1 before hosting Oklahoma State on Nov. 22 for Senior Knight.
