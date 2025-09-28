UCF Quarterbacks Return To Field After Mid-game Injuries
UCF Knights quarterback Tayven Jackson got back under center in the second half of UCF's Big 12 opener against Kansas State on Saturday after sustaining an injury that took him out of the game in the first half.
Coach Scott Frost said that, entering the locker room for halftime, he was told Jackson had injured his collarbone. In actuality, the Indiana transfer suffered an AC Sprain a few minutes into the second quarter, just like his backup, Jacurri Brown, would do later in the first half.
"So, I honestly left the locker room after halftime thinking Cam [Fancher] was going to come back in," Frost said after the game. "We started with Jacurri, and then Tay said he was ready and came back in. You know, those kids are tough."
After it was ensured he could throw and catch the snap, Frost said, Brown took the helm of the Knights' first drive of the second half. However, he said a trainer later came to inform him Jackson "wanted to go." So, Jackson returned under center for the second drive and remained there for the rest of the contest.
"It can't, you know, get worse," Jackson said. "So, just kind of got through it. My teammates were very supportive."
Jackson finished the game, completing 12/24 passes for 115 yards and one interception. He also rushed seven times for a net gain of three yards.
"Yeah, there was pain, but you know, there's pain every time you get hit, so I just got to get through it," Jackson said.
Brown, meanwhile, threw just two passes on Saturday, one an interception and the other an 82-yard touchdown to wide receiver DJ Black. He also rushed seven times for a net gain of five yards.
Despite not seeing the field on Saturday, Fancher, who started UCF's opener against Jacksonville State, has not returned since he was injured during that same game.
"They're all tough," Frost said of his quarterbacks. "Cam's tough after what he went through. Jacurri is a tough kid, and Tay's proving he's a tough kid."
Frost said Jackson and Brown will be evaluated to see if they can take the field next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as the Knights return home to host Kansas.
