UCF Coach Reflects On Big 12 Opening Loss
Kansas State used its bye week well, UCF coach Scott Frost said after the Wildcats defeated the Knights, 34-20, Saturday afternoon.
While the Knights traveled to Manhattan, Kansas, with heavy hearts after the passing of offensive line coach Shawn Clark, Frost said they were ready to play. However, the offense ultimately got off to a slow start. Despite starting its first two drives with an interception and a turnover on downs, UCF failed to capitalize, getting off only eight plays in 4:27 across both drives, a shorter amount of time than the single Wildcat drive that ended in said turnover on downs.
"We left our defense out there too long, and we got to keep fighting despite that, but we didn't put them in a good situation," Frost said.
Kansas State widened the time of possession even more in the first half by keeping the Knights from getting first downs. Before the halftime whistle, UCF got four first downs to the Wildcats' 14.
"We just can't start like that," Frost said. "Watching them on tape, the way people got after them is they earned first downs and made K-State defend runs, and then get another first down, make them defend runs, and sooner or later, something popped, and that happened for us in the second half. We didn't earn any first downs at the start of the game."
A fatigued Knights defense spelled opportunity for Kansas State's rushing attack. Running back Dylan Edwards, who exploded for 166 yards on 20 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown run, meanwhile, quarterback Avery Johnson ran for 75 yards on 12 carries.
"You just can't give him that many opportunities," Frost said. "You know, at times we just squashed them. I mean, when we triggered on things and played our defense the right way, there wasn't much there, but when you give a kid like him or Avery enough chances, you know, their speed is going to make some plays."
Despite being down 17-7 at the half and going down 24-7 early in the third quarter, the Knights did see an improvement in the second half. They finished it with more first downs, 9-7, and more yards, 271-178, than the Wildcats. After the game, Frost said he doesn't think the Knights "will ever give up."
"I think we could lose three or four straight, and this team won't give up," Frost said. You know, we're starting to develop a bond, and I said this early on, but you got to go through some success and some hard things in order to really come together as a group.
"There's no doubt now that this group's been through some hard things. I think that's brought us close together. I think it drained of some energy. It drained me of some energy, just the emotions of everything, but I think in the long run, it'll make us better."
UCF welcomes Kansas for its first Big 12 home matchup of the season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
