Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week Ten

Check in on how the rest of the Knights' 2025 opponents fared in their Week Ten matchups.

Bryson Turner

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Jaquise Martin (80) catches a pass against West Virginia Mountaineers safety Israel Boyce (7) in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Jaquise Martin (80) catches a pass against West Virginia Mountaineers safety Israel Boyce (7) in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
To make the College Football Playoff, their own strengths are not just assessed by the teams themselves, but also by the strengths of their opponents.

Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.

So, as the Knights lick their wounds following a blowout loss, 30-3, on the road against Baylor, here is a weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2025 opponents performed this weekend:

UCF Opponent

Opponent's Opponent

Result

UCF Opponent's Record

Houston

West Virginia

Lost, 45-35

7-2 (4-2 Big 12)

Texas Tech

Kansas State

Won, 43-20

8-1 (5-1 Big 12)

Oklahoma State

Kansas

Lost, 38-21

1-8 (0-6 Big 12)

BYU

BYE

N/A

8-0 (5-0 Big 12)

Jacksonville State

Middle Tennessee

Won, 24-21

5-3 (4-0 CUSA)

North Carolina A&T

Towson

Lost, 62-9

2-7 (2-3 CAA)

North Carolina

Syracuse

Won, 27-10

3-5 (1-3 ACC)

Kansas State

Texas Tech

Lost, 43-20

4-5 (3-3 Big 12)

Kansas

Oklahoma State

Won, 38-21

5-4 (3-3 Big 12)

Cincinnati

Utah

Lost, 45-14

7-2 (5-1 Big 12)

West Virginia

Houston

Won, 45-35

3-6 (1-5 Big 12)

Notable Games:

1. UCF's Next Opponent

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) rushes for a touchdown.
Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) rushes for a touchdown against tHouston Cougars linebacker Corey Platt Jr. (9) in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As it travels to the Bounce House to take on UCF on Friday night, Houston is coming off a loss to West Virginia, 45-35, that bounced it from the Top 25.

Despite quarterback Cooper Weigman throwing for 309 yards, his season-high, the Mountaineers stonewalled him in the running game for a season low of a 27-yard loss on 12 carries. Combine that with four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles, and West Virginia got enough possession time to stay in the game early and then get ahead in the second half.

The Mountaineers were led by their rushing attack, led by running back Diore Hubbard with 108 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown, though quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. took advantage of his 10 carries for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for West Virginia, which the Knights demolished two weeks ago, 45-13.

2. Cincinnati thumped by Utah

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) passes against the Utah Utes.
Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) passes against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Bearcats defense gave up over 40 points for the first time this season in a blowout loss, 45-14, in Utah.

While a combined five turnovers by both teams ensured frequent possession changes, the Utes' offense was able to string together long drives to make up for it, possessing the ball twice as much as Cincinnati, for just over 40 minutes of game time. Going 2-2 on fourth-down conversions also helped in that endeavor.

3. North Carolina picks up first ACC win

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) faces Syracuse Orange defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1).
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) faces Syracuse Orange defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) on a run in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

On Halloween night, Syracuse was in for quite the trick from North Carolina, who UCF defeated, 34-9, back in week three.

Syracuse quarterback Joseph Filardi only completed four passes for 39 yards against the Tar Heels. Meanwhile, Gio Lopez saw his second 200+ yard passing game of the season, and did so while completing 15 of his 19 pass attempts and throwing two touchdowns.

Running back Demon June also contributed with 101 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 13 carries.

-

Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

