Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week Ten
To make the College Football Playoff, their own strengths are not just assessed by the teams themselves, but also by the strengths of their opponents.
Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.
So, as the Knights lick their wounds following a blowout loss, 30-3, on the road against Baylor, here is a weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2025 opponents performed this weekend:
UCF Opponent
Opponent's Opponent
Result
UCF Opponent's Record
Houston
West Virginia
Lost, 45-35
7-2 (4-2 Big 12)
Texas Tech
Kansas State
Won, 43-20
8-1 (5-1 Big 12)
Oklahoma State
Kansas
Lost, 38-21
1-8 (0-6 Big 12)
BYU
BYE
N/A
8-0 (5-0 Big 12)
Jacksonville State
Middle Tennessee
Won, 24-21
5-3 (4-0 CUSA)
North Carolina A&T
Towson
Lost, 62-9
2-7 (2-3 CAA)
North Carolina
Syracuse
Won, 27-10
3-5 (1-3 ACC)
Kansas State
Texas Tech
Lost, 43-20
4-5 (3-3 Big 12)
Kansas
Oklahoma State
Won, 38-21
5-4 (3-3 Big 12)
Cincinnati
Utah
Lost, 45-14
7-2 (5-1 Big 12)
West Virginia
Houston
Won, 45-35
3-6 (1-5 Big 12)
Notable Games:
1. UCF's Next Opponent
As it travels to the Bounce House to take on UCF on Friday night, Houston is coming off a loss to West Virginia, 45-35, that bounced it from the Top 25.
Despite quarterback Cooper Weigman throwing for 309 yards, his season-high, the Mountaineers stonewalled him in the running game for a season low of a 27-yard loss on 12 carries. Combine that with four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles, and West Virginia got enough possession time to stay in the game early and then get ahead in the second half.
The Mountaineers were led by their rushing attack, led by running back Diore Hubbard with 108 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown, though quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. took advantage of his 10 carries for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for West Virginia, which the Knights demolished two weeks ago, 45-13.
2. Cincinnati thumped by Utah
The Bearcats defense gave up over 40 points for the first time this season in a blowout loss, 45-14, in Utah.
While a combined five turnovers by both teams ensured frequent possession changes, the Utes' offense was able to string together long drives to make up for it, possessing the ball twice as much as Cincinnati, for just over 40 minutes of game time. Going 2-2 on fourth-down conversions also helped in that endeavor.
3. North Carolina picks up first ACC win
On Halloween night, Syracuse was in for quite the trick from North Carolina, who UCF defeated, 34-9, back in week three.
Syracuse quarterback Joseph Filardi only completed four passes for 39 yards against the Tar Heels. Meanwhile, Gio Lopez saw his second 200+ yard passing game of the season, and did so while completing 15 of his 19 pass attempts and throwing two touchdowns.
Running back Demon June also contributed with 101 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 13 carries.
-
Catch More UCF news below:
Three Key Takeaways From Baylor's Blowout Of UCF
Three Observations From UCF's First Hoops Scrimmage Against #6 Duke