Three Key Takeaways From Baylor's Blowout Of UCF
The UCF Knights suffered a blowout defeat at the hands of Baylor on Saturday afternoon, 30-3.
The 27-point margin of defeat is the Knights' (4-4, 1-4 Big 12) largest this season. Here are three takeaways from the game:
1. The Knights Can't Play From Behind
All four of the Knights' losses came with them down at the half, though the Bears' offense did not need that long to get the lead.
Since the Baylor offense got off to a strong start, scoring touchdowns on its first two drives, UCF began to play aggressively on offense, trying for a fourth-down conversion in the Baylor red zone. It failed, capping an over four-minute, 62-yard drive.
The Knights searched for big plays, which in this context means passing plays of 15 yards or more and rushes of 10 yards or more, but were capped at just three. The Bears, meanwhile, tallied 11 such plays.
UCF's search for big plays and need to score as time wore on made it more vulnerable to turnovers, which is how all three of its fourth-quarter drives ended, one on downs and two interceptions, in all of their fourth-quarter drives.
2. Offensive Dud
The Knights' offense was held to its lowest offensive output of the season, tallying just 225 yards total, 141 yards less than the previous mark, their win over North Carolina. It also marks the first time UCF has been held to just one field goal in a game since the final game of the 2015 season, a 44-3 loss to South Florida.
An offensive low not seen in just under a decade for UCF comes against a defense that ranks 13th in the Big 12 in total defense and was without two of their main nickelbacks.
3. Don't Blame the Defense
Despite the large margin of defeat, the UCF defense held Baylor quaterback Sawyer Robertson to below his average passing yards this season.
The Knights outdid the Bears when it came to tackles for loss, 9-2, thanks in part to defensive end Malachi Lawrence, who was credited with three of them alongside the team's only two sacks of the game, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Fellow defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc recovered the fumble, which led to UCF's only points on the day, a field goal, on the ensuing drive.
While the Bears might have jumped on the unit in the first quarter, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's unit held them to just two field goals in the game's middle stages. Baylor did not find the endzone again until midway through the fourth quarter, thanks to an interception deep in UCF territory.
-
The Knights return home next weekend to try and turn the page as they host Houston on Friday at 8 p.m. for the Space Game.
