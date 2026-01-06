UCF Defensive Tackle Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Since the transfer portal opened on Friday, the UCF Knights have been shoring up their defensive tackle room.

However, instead of going after a new one in the portal, at least immediately, the Knights are bringing back the ones they already had.

Despite announcing he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 30 and proceeding to do so upon its opening on Friday, Horace Lockett has now changed course, withdrawing from the portal to return to the Knights in 2026. The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, though Lockett confirmed it himself in X posts shortly afterward.

UCF defensive lineman Horace Lockett, who has been a hot commodity in the transfer portal, plans to withdraw from the portal and return to UCF, his agent @AliBarnes_DSG tells @CBSSports https://t.co/BMt0750Czb pic.twitter.com/qcMQ6f1QH5 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

As recently as Saturday, Lockett had plans to visit Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina and Ole Miss, Zenitz reported. Instead, he is returning to Orlando after spending just over three and a half days in the transfer portal.

Lockett, a transfer from Georgia Tech last offseason, had his season end prematurely after four games due to a torn pectoral muscle, according to coach Scott Frost. To that point, he'd already recorded 13 tackles (8 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups.

Lockett's announcement comes one day after fellow defensive tackle RJ Jackson Jr. announced his own return to the Knights for 2026. This brings UCF's current losses in the defensive tackle room back down to five, though that is still half of the room's size this past season. It also comes the same day as Antione Jackson announced his own return to UCF, becoming the fourth defensive back to announce his return after the transfer portal opened.

As of Monday evening, Lockett and Jackson Jr. are set to be joined at defensive tackle in 2026 by rising junior Jeffson Lafontant, rising senior Keshaun Hudson, early signee Noah Mercer and Trenton Turner, a true freshman who played in two games this past season, giving him an opportunity to use his redshirt. Lafontant played in 10 games this past season off the bench, recording 11 total tackles, two for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Hudson, meanwhile, has played in four games in his collegiate career, none of which were in this past season.

While the Knights and defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin might have to scour the transfer portal to fill out the room with experienced depth, Lockett's return, paired with Jackson Jr., gives them a core duo they can build around or add to, as their resources at their disposal allow them.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The 2026 UCF Knights Transfer Portal Tracker

It's Been A While: UCF Hoops Debuts In AP Top 25

UCF Lands Four-Star Wide Receiver