While a season might end up coming down to one single game, one single game does not make an entire season.

To make the College Football Playoff, teams are not only assessed by their own performances, but also by the strengths of their opponents.

Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.

So, following the Knights' season-opening victory over Bethune-Cookman, here is our weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2026 opponents performed this weekend:

UCF Opponent Opponent's Opponent Result UCF Opponent's Record Pittsburgh vs. Miami (Ohio) Win, 59-14 1-0 Georgia State vs. North Carolina A&T Win, 59-10 1-0 TCU vs. North Carolina (in Ireland) Loss, 15-10 0-1 Houston vs. Oregon State Win, 33-20 1-0 Oklahoma State @ Tulsa Loss, 24-10 0-1 BYU vs. Utah Tech Win, 63-7 1-0 Baylor vs. Auburn (in Atlanta) Loss, 17-16 0-1 Kansas vs. Long Island Univ. Win, 51-6 1-0 Arizona State vs. Morgan State Win, 70-7 1-0 Iowa State vs. SE Missouri St. Win, 38-10 1-0 Colorado @ Georgia Tech Win, 14-13 1-0

Notable Games:

1. UCF's Next Opponent

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) scrambles with the ball against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Panthers opened their season by hosting the MAC's Miami (Ohio) and ended up putting on an offensive clinic with a 59-14 victory.

The Panthers, in the words of UCF coach Scott Frost, "threw it all over the place," with quarterback Mason Heintschel completing 31 of his 41 attempts for 453 yards and seven touchdowns, accounting for all but one of the Panthers' total trips to the end zone in the game. He mentioned Pittsburgh's offensive line "did a good job protecting" Heintschel.

"I think we got to earn our right to rush the passer by making sure that we do a good job against the run game, and then try to hold on," Frost said. "They're certainly going to get their share of passes on you. I think that's what they do."

The Panthers host the Knights at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

2. TCU Did Not Have Luck of the Irish

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Brock King (16) against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The TCU Horned Frogs got their season underway across the pond last weekend in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, but could not end up getting past North Carolina, losing 15-10.

After ending the first quarter deadlocked at 10 points each, a North Carolina field goal and a safety courtesy of an errant snap by the Horned Frogs' long snapper were the only scoring plays for the rest of the game.

TCU did not make the game easy on themselves. Not only did it give up a safety, but it also went one for five on fourth-down conversion attempts, gave up six tackles for loss and was flagged 11 times for a total of 90 yards.

The Horned Frogs come to Orlando on Sep. 26.

3. Baylor Falls Short of Auburn

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) scrambles as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Baylor Bears 17-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite Baylor's defense keeping it in the game, the Bears' offense, led by quarterback DJ Lagway, could not get it ahead of Auburn before the clock hit zero, losing in the Aflac kickoff game to Auburn, 17-16.

Both teams shined defensively, with the Bears picking off Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown three times on Saturday night, once even during the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Auburn picked off Lagway once, recovered a fumble Lagway lost and turned the ball over on downs twice. Both teams also combined for 19 tackles for loss, though Baylor did better in the sack department, getting five to Auburn's one.

The Knights host Baylor for the Space Game on Oct. 30.

4. Colorado Escapes Bobby Dodd Stadium

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the same night as the Knights' pummeling of the Wildcats, the Colorado Buffaloes were in a much closer bout against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets had the advantage in the passing attack, led by Alberto Mendoza, brother of No. 1 overall 2026 NFL Draft pick Fernando Mendoza, who threw for 237 yards to Colorado's Julian Lewis' 124 yards. However, despite this, Georgia Tech did not end up scoring from scrimmage the entire game.

It was a defensive showcase for both teams, as Colorado, despite rushing for 183 yards, only scored twice all night: once on the ground and once via a 20-yard touchdown pass on its last drive of the game. While Georgia Tech did attempt a game-winning field goal on their final drive, it ended up being no good, allowing coach Deion Sanders to begin his tenure's fourth season with a win.

The Knights are set to travel to Boulder to play Colorado to wrap up the regular season on Nov. 28.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Three Things We Learned From UCF's Season-Opening Blowout of Bethune-Cookman

Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 0 Dylan Wade and Horace Lockett

Can UCF Men's Basketball Get Riley Kugel Back?