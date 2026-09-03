How To Watch UCF's 2026 Season Opener Against Bethune-Cookman

Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, FL)

Kickoff: Thursday, 7 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Eric Rothman, Analyst: Doc Halladay)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner

Weather Forecast: 80 degrees with a 29% chance of rain at kickoff with winds blowing east-southeast at eight miles per hour, according to AccuWeather. (Highest chance of rain comes at 4 p.m.)

Odds: UCF is favored by 42.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: UCF is 12-5 all-time against Bethune-Cookman (Last Meeting: 2021).

Three Things To Know:

1. Know Thy Foe

Bethune-Cookman University Maroon team's Tyler Jefferson (5) runs downfield during the spring football game, April 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats are entering their fourth season under coach Raymond Woodie Jr. and are coming off a 6-6 (5-3 SWAC) 2025 campaign that improved on a 2-10 (2-6 SWAC) 2024 season.

This season, at least going into it, the Wildcats are headlined by a defense that features one preseason All-SWAC first teamer in linebacker Stephen Sparrow Jr. and three All-SWAC second teamers: defensive back Naim Lassiter and two defensive linemen: Malik Stinnett and Isaiah Washburn.

On offense, All-SWAC preseason first teamer Christian Loving anchors an offensive line that finished 37th in the nation in rushing offense in 2025 and helped the Wildcats finish 35th in the nation in time of possession.

2. Who's Out?

During Monday's press conference, coach Scott Frost ruled EDGE Bruno Dall out for the game against the Wildcats, but said he hopes to "get him back at some point." His absence was also reflected in the Knights' week one depth chart.

With Dall not playing, it opens the door for Aymeric Koumba, the backup to Isaiah Nixon, to have some playing time. It could also leave the door open for defensive tackle Josh Schell and linebacker Arthur Kingdom to log some snaps as well. Both were listed as third-string EDGEs on the Knights' depth chart and named by Frost on Monday as players the Knights have tried at EDGE to ensure depth at the position.

Frost also mentioned two other players that still needed decisions to be made: defensive tackle RJ Jackson Jr. and wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr.

"R.J. Jackson's coming off an injury from spring, and I think he probably could play this week, and I don't know if we'll pull the trigger on that or not, and then Duane Thomas got tweaked a little at practice last week, and I think he'll be ready too, but we'll have to make a game-type decision on that one," Frost said.

Should Jackson not play, it could lead to a slight increase in snaps for Horace Lockett, Thomas Collins and Jeffson Lafontant, who were all listed as co-starters at defensive tackle. However, this could also present opportunities for players like Brad Gurley and Trenton Turner, the backups at defensive tackle behind the four co-starters, and perhaps even Schell, who Frost said had "done a really good job."

As for Thomas, DayDay Farmer is his listed backup on the depth chart, though with Thursday marking quarterback Alonza Barnett's debut in a UCF uniform, it is no guarantee that an increase in snaps equals an increase in target opportunities.

3. Jeffson Lafontant

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (22) is brought down by UCF Knights defensive back Jaeden Gould (11), linebacker Jayden McDonald (38) and defensive tackle Jeffson Lafontant (92) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday night is set to be a grudge match for UCF defensive tackle Jeffson Lafontant, who transferred to the Knights from the Wildcats ahead of the 2025 season. Lafontant played in 10 games off the bench last season, but with Jackson Jr. potentially being held out, he has the opportunity to command a starter-level snap count in 2026.

"I think he's a unique combination of size and speed and twitchiness, and he's been a problem for us to block through spring ball and fall camp," Frost said during his Monday press conference. "I think he's geared up to be a real force for us, and I imagine he'll be in a rotation with some other guys, but he's going to get plenty of snaps and reps, and we're dependent on him, and I'm excited to see him play."

The Knights promoted Lafontant as one of nine players on their team who represent a country other than the United States. While his hometown is listed as North Miami Beach on UCF's roster, he also touts his Haitian heritage, from sporting the country's flag in his Instagram bio to his handle being "bighaiti55."

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