How To Watch and Follow the UCF Knights as they take on No. 18 Oklahoma State

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

Kickoff: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2 (Play-by-Play: Lowell Galindo, Analyst: Kirk Morrison, Sideline: Dawn Davenport)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner

Weather Forecast: 85 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at kickoff, with winds blowing south-southwest at 10 miles per hour, according to AccuWeather.

Odds: Oklahoma State is favored by 10.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: UCF leads the overall series, 2-0.

Three Things To Know:

1. Who's in and who's Out?

Big 12 Conference

Despite not being ruled out immediately to start the week, UCF wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. received a doubtful designation heading into Saturday's matchup against the Cowboys, making it a likely possibility he is going to miss a sixth straight game this season.

Some of the players that have been ruled out for Saturday, however, include three other starters: Alonza Barnett III, linebacker Lewis Carter and offensive lineman Owen Spell.

Joining this group on the bench for the Knights two more offensive linemen, Jacob Maiava and Tyler Gibson, plus reserve wide receiver Caleb Rollerson.

Meanwhile, linebacker Jayden Jennings's "questionable" designation has persisted through the week, while tight end Dylan Wade, linebacker Jahleel Culbreath, quartrback Keyone Jenkins and wide receivers Jonathan Bibbs and Josh Derry were all designated probable.

For more on what all this means for the Knights' matchup agains the Cowboys, check out our player availability report breakdown here.

2. Know Thy Foe

Despite a season-opening loss to Tulsa, Oklahoma State has still reached No. 18 in the nation coming into Saturday's matchup under first-year coach Eric Morris.

This is thanks to the Cowboys sporting an air raid offense that has made quarterback Drew Mestemaker one of the best in college football in passing yards per game, at just second in the nation. His favorite targets are wide receivers Wyatt Young, who was designated probable in Friday's player availability report, and Justin Bowick, both of whom rank in the top 26 in the nation in receiving yards per game.

To learn more about this season's Cowboys squad, check out our Know Thy Foe article here.

3. New Stadium Unlocked!

On the move to Stillwater ✈️ pic.twitter.com/fNiStsWe56 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 9, 2026

After beating Oklahoma State twice in Orlando since joining the Big 12, the Knights are about to embark on their first game at Boone Pickens Stadium in their existence as a program.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

Another UCF Knights Offensive Lineman Out Against No. 18 Oklahoma State: Injury Report Breakdown

Know Thy Foe: Oklahoma State Expert Shares Insights UCF Fans Need To Know About Cowboys

B.T.'s Breakdown: Where it All Went Wrong For UCF Against No. 20 Houston