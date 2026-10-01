UCF Knights vs. Houston Cougars Injury Report Breakdown: Latest Updates and Replacement Options

The UCF Knights are set to continue to make do without several of their starters for Saturday's game against the Houston Cougars.

Below is a breakdown of both the Knights' and Cougars' Big 12 player availability reports:

UCF Knights

Out

The Knights' four starters who were ruled out for the TCU game are officially out once again for Saturday's game against Houston.

Saturday is now set to mark Duane Thomas Jr.'s fifth missed game of the season, still yet to make his 2026 debut. Coach Scott Frost, during his Monday press conference, said Thomas was "day-to-day." This puts DayDay Farmer once again in the position as the Knights' starting slot receiver, though he only had one reception last weekend against the Horned Frogs.

Both quarterback Alonza Barnett III and linebacker Lewis Carter are also set to miss another game, with Wednesday's report confirming what Frost said on Monday. The duo are the Knights' offensive and defensive "green dots," or the players designated to receive sideline-to-helmet communication, Frost said on Saturday. However, while quarterback Keyone Jenkins led the offense for a second time against TCU, Carter's role at linebacker was filled with the collaboration of Jayden Jennings, Jahleel Culbreath and Tackett Curtis.

Following Saturday's game, Frost said he did not notice much difference when it came to the linebackers.

Whether its do the his plantar fasciitis that Frost said he had following the Georgia State game, or some other injury, offensive lineman Owen Spell is going to be on the sidelines for another game. This opens the door for the starting offensive line configuration that features Jacob Maiava at center and Connor Meadows at right guard can be deployed once again.

Three other players lower on the depth chart were ruled out on Wednesday: quarterback Dante Carr, defensive back TJ Branch and defensive tackle Trenton Turner, all of whom were out last weekend against TCU.

Questionable

A pair of tight ends were ruled questionable by the Knights on Wednesday: Dylan Wade and Dylan Burk.

During his Monday press conference, Frost said he heard Wade, who took a hit to the shoulder against TCU, "wasn't feeling good and in good spirits."

Should Wade not be available on Saturday, however, his co-starter, Caden Piening, would be the one to step up to take more looks. The redshirt freshman caught a pair of passes for 30 yards against TCU, one of which went for the first touchdown of his career.

"Caden's one of the young guys I'm talking about that has a really high ceiling, and you're starting to see what he can do," Frost said on Monday.

Burk, meanwhile, has played in three games so far this season, but has not recorded any stats.

Probable

Four UCF players were ruled probable on Wednesday.

Quarterback Keyone Jenkins, defensive back Jayden Bellamy and Jennings are both back after being designated as probable last weekend and went on to play. Jenkins made program history by completing 19 of his 20 pass attempts, Bellamy picked up an interception and a forced fumble and Jennings picked up a pair of tackles against TCU.

Wide receiver Jonathan Bibbs was initially ruled questionable last week, but ended up out against the Horned Frogs. Should he make a return against Houston, the Knights are going to get some extra hands in the wide receiver room to once again help fill the vacancy left by Thomas.

No. 20 Houston Cougars

Compared to the Knights, the Cougars are entering the weekend in a much healthier state.

Out

The only two Houston players ruled out on Wednesday were sophomore kicker Evan Noel and freshman linebacker Bryson Castile. Both sit near the bottom of their position group's depth charts. Junior Jonathan Dimas is the Cougars' starting kicker and has gone four for four on field goals so far this season and 22 of 23 on extra points, while the linebacker room is led by seniors Jaden Yates and Sione Fotu.

Questionable

Two Cougar players were ruled questionable on Wednesday: wide receiver Stephon Johnson and defensive back Myles Rowser. Both players have been seeking legal options to get themselves an extra year of eligibility, but did not receive a favorable ruling on Friday, coach Willie Fritz said during his Monday press conference. However, that has not deterred him.

"We're still working towards getting something happening this week," Fritz said.

Johnson caught 13 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns for Houston last season. Rowser, meanwhile, was named a Big 12 Honorable Mention at Arizona State last season after tallying 84 tackles, 48 of them solo, four tackles for loss, three passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Over the offseason, Rowser declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, but after going undrafted, he was invited to the Seattle Seahawks' rookie minicamp.

Probable

Houston's two probable players are defensive back JD Rhym and defensive lineman Ejiro Egodogbare. Rhym saw action mainly as a special teams player in 2025, while Egodogbare has not entered a college football game since he was named an All-Ivy League First Teamer for Yale in 2024.

Kickoff between the Knights and the Cougars is set for noon Eastern time on Saturday.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

B.T.'s Breakdown: The Three Biggest Keys To UCF's Big 12 Opening Win Over TCU

UCF Opponent Review: How TCU's Win Over Arkansas State Shows What To Watch For in Week 4 Matchup Against Knights

What UCF's Offensive Line Has Gotten Right (And Wrong) in 2026