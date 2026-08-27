Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 7 Duane Thomas Jr. and Antione Jackson

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

For this entry, we have two players with the same jersey number. So, with seven days to go, let's meet UCF wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. and defensive back Antione Jackson.:

1. Who is Duane Thomas Jr.?

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-8 / 175 pounds

Hometown: Miami Gardens, Florida

High School: Chaminade - Madonna College Preparatory

Back in 2023, a freshman Duane Thomas Jr. was taken under the wing of fellow Charlotte wide receiver Andrew Jacobs, Thomas said during the Knights' local media day.

Years later, in Orlando, Thomas became the one taking a young wide receiver under his wing with a freshman Waden Charles. In 2026, the duo enters their second and final season together at UCF, with additional roles as host of the UCFast Cast on the Knights' official YouTube channel.

“That's what's the full circle moment about this college football thing," Thomas said. "Like, just grew up, and I always think about that. Like, I was always the young guy at one point, but now I'm the older guy, and just hanging around with Waden, he definitely likes reminding me that I'm the older guy."

2. What did Thomas do last season?

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. (7) runs against BYU Cougars defensive back Evan Johnson (0) and BYU Cougars linebacker Isaiah Glasker (16) during the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after being the Knights' leading receiver, catching 53 passes for 528 yards, though he never scored a touchdown. He also ran the ball 14 times for 45 yards, threw an interception and returned six kickoffs, averaging 17.2 yards per return.

3. What role is Thomas going to have in 2026?

Thomas Jr. is very likely to once again be an active presence in the Knights' receiving rotation in 2026.

However, the question of whether he is going to once again be UCF's leading receiver is going to be a different question entirely. Not only is tight end Dylan Wade, who only came five yards short of his season total, also returning, but wide receiver is now one of UCF's deeper position rooms: Waden Charles is back and is going to have a full season in which he could prominently feature, DayDay Farmer is recovered from his injury, Josh Derry and Jonathan Bibbs were brought in from the transfer portal and true freshman Tyren Hornes has made quite the first impression during fall camp.

After breaking down Thomas' film from last season, UCF wide receiver coach Sean Beckton said following an April 18 practice session that Thomas did not "win the route at the top," something he needs to do to get more open due to his smaller size compared to other receivers. If Thomas can do this, then he has the chance to once again lead the Knights' receivers and perhaps try for another All-Big 12 honor.

Thomas is also a likely candidate to be the Knights' primary kickoff returner after his experience last season doing so alongside former UCF running back Jaden Nixon.

4. Who is Antione Jackson?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1 / 185 pounds

Hometown: Lauderhill, Florida

High School: Dillard High School

While Antione Jackson may be entering his senior year, at the age of 20, he actually remains relatively young in college football terms. This is the result of him reclassifying and skipping the 12th grade, Jackson said at the Knights' local media day on Aug. 6. Now, the 16-year-old freshman who "grew up pretty fast and matured really quick" is a 20-year-old senior.

"My body still feels young, so that's a blessing, and I got a young body with an old mindset," Jackson said.

5. What did Jackson do last season?

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) runs after a catch against UCF Knights defensive back Antione Jackson (7) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson started all 12 games for the Knights in 2025, recording 39 tackles, 27 of which were solo, 0.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and five pass breakups. He also returned 16 punts, averaging 11.8 yards per return.

6. What role is Jackson going to have in 2026?

Fresh off an All-Big 12 Preseason Fourth-Team nod from Phil Steele, Jackson looks poised to reprise his starting role at cornerback alongside Jayden Bellamy. The duo helped the Knights finish 48th in the nation in team passing efficiency defense last season.

Jackson is also a candidate to continue his duties as a punt returner for the Knights.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 8 Demari Henderson and Rocco Marriott

No. 9 Waden Charles

No. 10 Kaleb Annett and Sincere Edwards