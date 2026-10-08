Another UCF Knights Offensive Lineman Out Against No. 18 Oklahoma State: Injury Report Breakdown

The injury bug has refused to release its hold on the UCF Knights.

As coach Scott Frost prepares to take his team on the road again, this time to face No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday at noon, his player availability report is once again longer than his opponent's.

Below is a breakdown of these player availability reports and what they mean for both teams for Saturday's matchup:

UCF Knights

Offensive Line

The Knights could be without as many as three offensive linemen in Stillwater.

Jacob Maiava and Owen Spell were already ruled out by Wednesday night. Spell, who Frost said "wasn't 100%" after the Georgia State game due to plantar fasciitis, is set to miss a third consecutive game after getting ruled out on Wednesday. Meanwhile, his injury led to Maiava taking over as the Knights' new starting center, but now he is out for Saturday as well thanks to what Frost said was a soft tissue injury in his groin, though it was initially assumed to be a hip injury following the UCF's loss to Houston.

Following Maiava's injury during the Houston game, Cooper Terpstra, listed as the Knights' backup right guard, took over at center, but was replaced later by Connor Meadows. With both Spell and Maiava out, whichever one of these two players does get the start at center is likely going to take up the right guard spot.

Further down the depth chart, the offensive line could also be without backup right tackle Tyler Gibson, who was designated as questionable on Wednesday. Should he be ruled out as well, Laparka Langston and Justin Royes would likely become the players next in line for snaps on Saturday in place of the starting five linemen.

Linebacker

The linebacker room also has three players listed on Wednesday's report.

Lewis Carter has been ruled out, set to miss a third straight game after sustaining a lower-body injury during the Georgia State game.

Jayden Jennings, who took over as a starter following Carter's injury, was designated as questionable following an injury sustained last weekend against Houston.

Jahleel Culbreath, Carter's listed backup, was designated as probable.

Given Culbreath is more likely to take the field in Stillwater on Saturday, he is the most likely option to get a starting role alongside Tackett Curtis should Jennings be ruled out. However, it could also present an opportunity for Rashad Henry and Phil Picciotti to earn some snaps as well. Cole Kozlowski, who received eligibility for this season thanks to a preliminary injunction by an Orange County judge, is also available.

"We'll certainly get him involved in practice and see where he fits in," Frost said of Kozlowski on Monday. "You know, any reinforcements helps right now with the number of guys we got nicked up. So, we'll see if that works this week or not."

Wide Receiver

Despite having four of its players listed on Wednesday's report, the wide receiver room could have the most cause for optimism for the Knights' game against Oklahoma State.

For the first time this season, Duane Thomas Jr. has not been ruled out in a Wednesday report, instead being designated as questionable. This opens the door for him to make his 2026 debut on Saturday, consistent with Frost's remarks on Monday that said Thomas had a chance to return in Stillwater.

However, even if Thomas did return, the Knights' receivers would not be all hands on deck, as Caleb Rollerson was ruled out on Wednesday. The redshirt sophomore is a reserve option for the Knights and has caught four receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown so far this season. While not a large contributor in the passing attack so far, his absence would leave the receivers another man down if Thomas joins him on the sideline.

Meanwhile, Josh Derry and Jonathan Bibbs have both been designated as probable. Derry, who has been a consistent target for both Barnett and Keyone Jenkins, "rolled his ankle a little" against Houston, Frost said, so being ruled probable at this stage of the week is a promising sign.

Bibbs, meanwhile, was out for the Knights' game against TCU, but returned for the Houston game, during which he caught one pass for 22 yards. He spent last week as "probable" leading up to his return, so this could be the case once again this week.

Quarterback

Alonza Barnett III's absence following a hip injury on UCF's penultimate offensive play against Pittsburgh continues for another week. He is also once again joined on the out list by freshman Dante Carr.

Meanwhile, despite missing a series during the Houston game due to a cramp, Keyone Jenkins is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Oklahoma State. However, should his injury flare up again against the Cowboys, the Knights have now established a precedent of Kaleb Annett being the next signal caller up.

Other

The defensive line is going to be without a pair of depth options on Wednesday: EDGE Bruno Dall and defensive tackle Trenton Turner. Saturday will mark Turner's fourth missed game of the season.

Meanwhile, at tight end, Dylan Wade has been designated as probable after he was able to play against Houston. However, even if his injury leaves UCF's coaches not comfortable with giving him an increase in receiving work, Caden Piening can still step into that role. There is also Dylan Burk, who is designated as questionable, but would not be part of the Knights' first three options at tight end regardless, according to their unofficial depth chart.

No. 18 Oklahoma State

Similar to last week's game against Houston, the Cowboys are coming into this game with a slimmer injury report than the Knights.

Out

Landon Dean, a reserve defensive tackle, is the Cowboys' lone player ruled out for Saturday's game as of Wednesday's report. He is listed as a co-backup alongside Enai White on Oklahoma State's depth chart.

Questionable

A pair of Cowboys starters have been designated as questionable: left guard Johnny Dickson III and wide receiver Wyatt Young.

Young, an All-Big 12 Preseason Team selection, has been the Cowboys' leading receiver so far in 2026, ranking 13th in the nation in receiving yards per game. This is thanks in part to being one of quarterback Drew Mestemaker's favorite targets, ranking 38th in the nation and sixth in the Big 12 in receptions per game.

His absence would likely lead to Miles Coleman taking up his spot as Oklahoma State's "Y" receiver, according to the Cowboys' depth chart. Meanwhile, Justin Bowick, who is 26th in the nation in receiving yards per game, would likely become a go-to target for both Mestemaker and the Knights' secondary.

Dickson, meanwhile, is listed as the Cowboys' co-starting left guard alongside Desmond Magiya. So, Magiya would likely just get an increased snap count if Dickson ends up being sidelined.

Probable

Another Cowboys offensive lineman, Braydon Nelson, was designated as probable. According to Oklahoma State's depth chart, Nelson is part of a trio alongside Ashton Lepo and Shaun Torgeson that are the co-starters at both left and right tackle. So, that rotation would be down a member if Nelson's injury either takes a turn for the worse or flares up during the game.