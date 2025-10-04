How to Watch UCF's Big 12 Home Opener vs. Kansas
Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, Florida)
Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. EDT
TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Play-by-Play: Lowell Galindo, Analyst: Aaron Murray, Sideline: Lauren Sisler)
Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)
Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Segio Ruiz Torres)
Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner
Weather Forecast: Intermittent clouds at 77 degrees at 30 minutes before kickoff with a 47 percent chance of rain and winds blowing east-northeast at 12 mph, according to AccuWeather. Rain chances move between 40-51 percent throughout the night.
Odds: Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite, per BetMGM.
Series History: Kansas leads series 1-0 (Jayhawks won first meeting in 2023, 51-22)
Quick Facts:
1. Kansas Linebacker Suspended For First Half
Due to a targeting penalty in the second half of last weekend's game against Cincinnati, linebacker Bangally Kamara is suspended for the first half of Saturday's contest.
Kamara currently holds the team lead with five tackles for loss for 27 yards. He also has 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble under his belt this season.
2. Injury Report
UCF's player availability report remains unchanged from its initial report on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Horace Lockett and defensive back Jayden Williams are the most notable of six players ruled out. Saturday marks Williams' second straight missed game.
As for the Jayhawks, they are most notably without running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., tight end DeShawn Hanika and safety Mason Ellis for another week. This marks Ellis' third game missed and the second for the other two.
The Knights have five players marked as questionable: quarterback Jacurri Brown, tight end Dylan Wade, linebacker Keli Lawson, defensive back Isaiah Reed and defensive end Isaiah Nixon. Kansas, meanwhile, has had cornerback Syeed Gibbs labeled "probable" since the week began, while kicker Laith Marjan improved from "questionable" on Wednesday to "probable" on Thursday.
The final player availability report is released 90 minutes before kickoff, which on Saturday is at 5 p.m. EDT.
3. Cornhusker ties
While UCF coach Scott Frost and Kansas coach Lance Leipold have not faced off against each other on the gridiron before, they did cross paths for the briefest of moments: the 2002 Independence Bowl.
Leipold is mostly known for his relationship with Wiconsin-Whitewater, but he actually called the state of Nebraska home from 1994 to 2006. Most of that time was spent with Division II's Nebraska-Omaha, but from 2001 to 2003, he served as an administrative assistant under Cornhuskers coach Frank Solich.
Zeroing in on 2002, the Cornhuskers went 7-6 during the regular season, which prompted Solich to fire several assistants and remove himself as offensive coordinator, according to The Tuscaloosa News. However, he still needed coaches for the upcoming bowl game. So, he called upon Frost, who was a safety for the Green Bay Packers at the time, but was on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury.
Frost joined Solich's staff as a graduate assistant on Dec. 11 through the bowl game on Dec. 27, which Nebraska lost to Ole Miss, 27-23. During this period, he actually got waived by the Packers on Dec. 17, but he would play one more season in the NFL in 2003.
So, while Frost got his feet wet in coaching at the collegiate level for the first time, Leipold was busy organizing videotapes, visits and camps.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
