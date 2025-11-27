What UCF Knights Fans Can Be Thankful For This Year
As the UCF Knights gather around the table for Thanksgiving dinner this year, they do so on the precipice of either their season ending or perhaps extending it for one more game.
While going 2-6 in Big 12 play thus far might not be as ideal as some fans might like, in the spirit of the holiday, here are three things they can be thankful for this season:
1. The Return of Locker Room Culture
Based on speaking with several Knights players over the season, a common theme has emerged that they are playing more "together" this season.
Back on Nov. 17, coach Scott Frost said he inherited a program where "there wasn't a lot of feeling of team," but it has since come a long way in that department.
The return of this "feeling of team" has improved the overall atmosphere surrounding the team. When KJ Jefferson did not materialize last season, he ended up fading into the background. This season, despite his injuries, Tayven Jackson has continued to come back onto the field and fight despite the issues the offense has faced.
It might not have translated to as many wins as some fans might have hoped, but it provides a foundation for the kind of team that the Knights are now. Plus, at the end of the day, football is just a game, and at the very least, the people who are playing it should be able to enjoy playing it with their teammates beside them.
2. Alex Grinch
Helming the defense, Grinch has led the Knights to become the 19th-ranked team in the nation in passing yards allowed, the 37th-ranked team in passing efficiency defense and 34th in the nation in total defense.
Not only did he make use of returners like Malachi Lawrewnce, Nyjalik Kelly, John Walker and Braeden Marshall, but he also utilized transfer portal acquisitions in Phillip Dunnam, Cole Kozlowski and Jayden Bellamy.
Despite some fan skepticism upon his hire, Grinch rose to the occasion to produce what ended up being a highlight group for the season.
3. Improvement
Even if the Knights lose to a No. 11 BYU team on Saturday, they would still finish the season at 5-7, a one-game improvement over last season. Both the defense and special teams have also seen improvement from last season's results.
Could UCF have done more this season? If a couple of different plays had gone their way, sure.
However, looking at a couple of other UCF opponents this season that have brought in new coaches, West Virginia and North Carolina, both of them are locked into finishing their seasons with fewer wins than in 2024, both going from six wins to either four or five, depending on results this weekend. As for UCF, it is going to have one more win at least. So, while other teams have made coaching changes and taken steps back, the Knights made a coaching change and took a step forward, even if it was just a single one.
-
The Knights fight for bowl eligibility begins in Provo, Utah, against BYU at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Catch up on more UCF news below:
UCF Commit Apologizes For Role In On-field Brawl
UCF Flips Four-Star Quarterback Away From James Madison, Fending Off Missouri